On Friday (November 5), actress Anushka Sharma penned a heartfelt note for her husband Virat Kohli on the occasion of his 33rd birthday. She has extended her support in the face of brutal trolling that the Indian skipper has been subjected to in the past few days, following back-to-back losses of the cricket team in the group stage match of T20 World Cup 2021.

Anushka Sharma wrote, “No filter needed, for this photo and the way you lead your life. Your core is made of honesty and guts of steel. Courage that pales doubt into oblivion. I know no one who can pick themselves up from a dark place like you can. You grow better in every way because you hold on to nothing in you as permanent and are fearless.”

While wishing Kohli on his birthday, she added, “I know we are not ones to talk to each other through social media like this but sometimes I just want to scream and tell the world what an amazing man you are. Fortunate are those who really truly know you. Thank you for making everything brighter and more beautiful.”

Virat Kohli had received a lot of criticism from fans recently for his comments on matters off the pitch. While the Indian cricket team has come under the scanner for its defeats against Pakistan and New Zealand, Virat Kohli was at the receiving end of criticism even before the tournament began. Kohli had said that he will share tips on how to celebrate a ‘meaningful Diwali’ and given his previous anti-cracker comments, he was slammed for it by people on social media.