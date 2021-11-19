Hours after the Modi government repealed the three historic farm laws that were aimed at increasing the income of farmers, supporters of PM Modi became the subject of Hinduphobic slurs such as ‘Gaumutra’ (cow urine) and ‘gobar’ (cow dung) by Islamists and Leftists.

Trolls did not spare the opportunity to abuse the supporters of the ruling party after the BJP relented to the widespread protests held by farmer unions. One abusive troll wrote, “Clearly (PM Modi) had a gobar facial just before public address on repealing farm laws.”

Screengrab of the tweet

Another troll (@KungfuPasmanda) tweeted that followers of the BJP are used to eating gobar if the party made a U-turn on its policies. “The practice of eating gobar comes handy to bhakts on such occasions. IT Cell has started defending the repeal of farm laws even before the news could reach the actors of the protest.”

Screengrab of the tweet

While abusing journalist Amish Devgan, one Islamist named Sabir Hussain wrote, “Drank cow piss first thing in the morning today?”

Screengrab of the tweet

While responding to a Twitter thread about the fate of personal trolls (referring to BJP workers) after the government’s decision, one troll claimed, “Today, gaumutra alone won’t be sufficient. They will also smoke up gobar joints.”

Screengrab of the tweet

Another troll (@Subhashitani1) asked Times Now journalist Rahul Shivshankar to drink gaumutra after the Modi government repealed the three farm laws. It wrote, “Hold a havan, drink a tank of gaumutra, do an abhishek…do something.” Rahul Shibshankar had inquired whether the government would roll back CAA and abrogation of Article 370.

Screengrab of the tweet

On raising concerns that the Khalistani movement is getting a stronghold in India, another troll tweeted, “Modi’s popularity going down the drain much faster than we thought. This is the true scenario. Your gaumutra brain won’t accept this. Leave it.”

Screengrab of the tweet

Hindudphobic ‘Gaumutra jibe’ is the language of terrorists

‘Gaumutra’ jibe is often used by Islamist terrorists before attacking Hindus. In 2019, a Pakistan-backed Jaish-e-Muhammad terrorist in a suicide attack had killed as many as 40 CRPF soldiers in Pulwama, Kashmir. Following the attack, a video was released in which the terrorist could be heard saying he wanted to punish and kill the ‘cow urine drinkers’ in the name of Allah. The terrorist identified as Adil Ahmed Dar alias Waqas was seen admitting that he had joined the Jaish-e-Mohammad a year ago. In the video, he had referred to Indians as “Gae ka Peshab Peene Wale” (People who drink cow urine).

PM Modi repealed the three farm laws and urged protesters to go back home

On the 19th of November, Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi addressed the nation at 9 AM. Addressing the nation, PM Modi thanked the millions of farmers who appreciated the farm laws, which were introduced after due deliberation and with honest intentions. PM Modi made a startling announcement saying that the government had decided to, however, repeal the 3 farm laws that were passed for the benefit of the farmers.

PM Modi, addressing the nation said that by the end of this month, the Modi government would complete the process of repealing the three farm laws. He then appealed to the protesting farmers and middlemen to return to their homes on this Gurupurab and stop their protest. He further said that the government will form a committee to formulate laws for the benefit of the farmers.

He further said that the government had introduced the laws after due deliberation but perhaps it was the shortcoming of the government that they could not convince all farmers that the laws were indeed in their benefit. Further, he said that the past governments had deliberated on these laws as well but it was the Modi government that had implemented them.