Saturday, November 13, 2021
Manipur: Assam Rifles convoy ambushed near Myanmar border, seven persons including commanding officer, his wife and son killed

According to initial reports, the Manipur-based People’s Liberation Army is behind the attack. However, no insurgent group has claimed responsibility for the attack yet

A convoy of an Assam Rifles unit was ambushed by terrorists in Churachandpur district in Manipur today. Seven persons have died in the attack, including 5 soldiers and 2 civilians. The casualties included a Commanding Officer, his wife, their 6-year-old son, and 4 other soldiers of 46 Assam Rifles.

The commanding officer has been Colonel Viplav Tripathi, who was returning from one of his command posts on the Myanmar border when the attack took place. The four soldiers died in the ambush were from the Quick Response Team. The Indian Army colonel was serving as the commanding officer of 46 Assam Rifles unit on deputation.

While terrorists regularly target armed forces, it is rare for them to attack their families. According to initial reports, Manipur-based People’s Liberation Army is behind the attack. However, no insurgent group has claimed responsibility for the attack yet.

Reportedly, the convoy was first attacked by an IED blast, after there was gunfire attack by the terrorists. The incident happened in a remote village between S Sehken and Behiang near the Indo-Myanmar border. Security forces have started combing operations in the area after the incident.

Reacting to the incident, Manipur CM Biren Singh said that the perpetrators will be brought to justice. He informed on Twitter that the State forces and Para military are already on their job to track down the militants.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh tweeted that the attack on an Assam Rifles convoy in Churachandpur in Manipur is extremely painful & condemnable. “The perpetrators will be brought to justice soon,” he added.

 

