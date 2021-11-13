A convoy of an Assam Rifles unit was ambushed by terrorists in Churachandpur district in Manipur today. Seven persons have died in the attack, including 5 soldiers and 2 civilians. The casualties included a Commanding Officer, his wife, their 6-year-old son, and 4 other soldiers of 46 Assam Rifles.

The commanding officer has been Colonel Viplav Tripathi, who was returning from one of his command posts on the Myanmar border when the attack took place. The four soldiers died in the ambush were from the Quick Response Team. The Indian Army colonel was serving as the commanding officer of 46 Assam Rifles unit on deputation.

While terrorists regularly target armed forces, it is rare for them to attack their families. According to initial reports, Manipur-based People’s Liberation Army is behind the attack. However, no insurgent group has claimed responsibility for the attack yet.

Reportedly, the convoy was first attacked by an IED blast, after there was gunfire attack by the terrorists. The incident happened in a remote village between S Sehken and Behiang near the Indo-Myanmar border. Security forces have started combing operations in the area after the incident.

Strongly condemn the cowardly attack on a convoy of 46 AR which has reportedly killed few personnel including the CO & his family at CCpur today. The State forces & Para military are already on their job to track down the militants. The perpetrators will be brought to justice. — N.Biren Singh (@NBirenSingh) November 13, 2021

The cowardly attack on an Assam Rifles convoy in Churachandpur, Manipur is extremely painful & condemnable. The nation has lost 5 brave soldiers including CO 46 AR and two family members.



My condolences to the bereaved families. The perpetrators will be brought to justice soon. — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) November 13, 2021

