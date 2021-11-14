Sunday, November 14, 2021
Updated:

Bangladeshi woman forged identity as Hindu to live-in with Hindu man in Ahmedabad, made Indian passport, Aadhar and PAN cards with fake name

The woman had two Aadhar cards and two PAN cards, with Hyderabad and Ahmedabad addresses, and two passports – one of Bangladesh and another of India

OpIndia Staff
2

The Special Operation Group of Ahmedabad rural police in Gujarat has nabbed a Bangladeshi woman named Sirina Akhtar Hossain (33) who was impersonating a Hindu woman Sonu Hitesh Joshi. She was living in the city since 2017 in a live-in relationship with a man.

The woman was living at Sanathal locality under Changodar police station of Ahmedabad with Hitesh Joshi, a realty broker whom she had befriended through Facebook. She, later on, came to India, forged documents to conceal her identity and settled here. She had also a daughter with this man in 2018.

The matter was exposed following a family bickering after Hitesh died in a fatal accident in Kheda about 20 days back. The parents of Hitesh, who live in Naroda, accused that this Bangladeshi Muslim woman brought misfortune to Hitesh and the family. Somehow, police came to know about her through informers.

On November 11, Ahmedabad police searched her house and found two passports – one of Bangladesh and another of India. The cops also found two Aadhaar and two PAN cards, with Ahmedabad and Hyderabad addresses.

She was booked and arrested under various sections of IPC, the Foreigners Act and the Passports Act. A local court sent her to five days police remand. But she said that violated the laws of India only to stay with her love and now she doesn’t want to go back to Bangladesh.

She told the police that after she came in touch with Hitesh through Facebook, they developed a love relationship which got matured subsequently.

In mid-2017, she got 90 days tourist visa and landed in Hyderabad. Both decided to live together in Ahmedabad. She returned to Bangladesh to obtain another tourist visa and by the end of 2017, she came back to India.

During this second visit, she forged an Aadhaar card for her in Hyderabad and then secured a fake PAN card bearing the name of Gutta Sonu Biswas. Later, when she and Hitesh started living as a live-in couple in Sanathal, she got a new Aadhaar card and a PAN card with another name, Sonu Hitesh Joshi.

Pasport, Aadhar cards, PAN cards forged by Bangladeshi woman Sirina Akhtar Hossain

Sirina claims she did all for her love but it raised serious security concerns

Police are investigating how she managed the Aadhar card. Her Aadhar details are available in the database of ‘UIDAI’ (Unique Identification Authority of India). Her two Aadhar cards having addresses of Hyderabad and Ahmedabad respectively have the same number.

This raises some serious security concerns since whenever foreign nationals visit India their biometric data thumb impression and the iris scan is done at the airport. A similar process is done in issuing an Aadhar card. Police are investigating that how thrice she escaped undetected while securing Aadhar cards and an Indian passport.

Ahmedabad police have contacted the regional passport office (RPO) and the UIDAI to get details regarding documents she had submitted to get the passport and Aadhar card. Besides, the city police have also approached the private hospital in Bhopal where she had delivered her daughter. Police will verify documents she had submitted to the hospital.

 

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
