BJP supporters rejoice as they wonder if Subramanian Swamy will join TMC: Here is what they are saying

BJP supporters rejoined as speculations of BJP leader Subramanian Swamy joining TMC gained ground. On Tuesday, Swamy, who has been lashing out at the government for months now, met Mamata Banerjee and showered praises on her merely 6 months after Bengal saw a reign of terror being unleashed during the post-poll violence. While he retweeted messages from his fans praising him for “raising the issue of atrocities against Hindus with Mamata Banerjee”, Swamy took to Twitter to declare that he will meet officials to “fact check” the post-poll violence in West Bengal that saw the murder and rape of several BJP workers.

“Around mid Dec.I will go with a VHS team to Bengal to assess the situation that developed recently in some parts of the State. I will talk to officials for doing a fact check. I recall CM Mamata three years ago responding favourably when I told her about freeing Tarkeshwar Temple”, Swamy tweeted after questions were raised on his intentions.

While Swamy fans alleged that BJP workers would need “Burnol” after he met Mamata Banerjee, BJP workers were found rejoicing at the prospect of him joining TMC. Columnist Abhishek Banerjee took to Twitter to ask BJP supporters if they were happy at the possibility of Swamy joining BJP. Several supporters responded in the affirmative.

Yes. Elated. But he may not. (Hope he joins and proves me wrong) — Suresh 🇮🇳 (@surnell) November 24, 2021

“Good Riddance”, one Netizen responded.

Two words :



Good Riddance — Adv Aishwarya Singh 🇮🇳 (@AishwaryaSing15) November 24, 2021

There were others hankering for entertainment in an otherwise mundane political scene.

Kuch entertainment hoga! Dil behlega! Not bad! — Sukriti (सुकृति) Gupta 🇮🇳 (@Gupta_suk) November 24, 2021

One plugged a gif of an ecstatic baby.

One Netizen listed leaders sidelined by PM Modi and said that he had a 100% record in identifying individuals who would jump ship.

a) Shourie

b) Yashwant SInha

c) Sudheendra Kulkarni

d) Shatri

e) Kirti Azad

f) now – Swamy



NaMo's track record is spotting the "Imposters" early on is 100% intact !



😂 — AshDubey_ (@AshDubey_) November 24, 2021

Several others hoped that Mamata Banerjee would induct Swamy in TMC saying they would be the perfect fit for each other politically.

Hope Mamata Didi takes Swamy ji with her.

Good fit for her party. — Pratyasha Rath (@pratyasharath) November 24, 2021

While some supporters rejoiced the prospect of Swamy joining TMC, others pointed out that he was a turncoat and never really ideologically rooted as he claimed to be. One netizen, for example, posted a picture of him with Khalistan terrorist Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale. It is pertinent to note that Swamy has praised Bhindranwale on several occasions.

Swamy didn’t mentioned about his friend Bhindranwale pic.twitter.com/SJYE3T5iKK — Tony Sharma (@TonyTwitching) November 24, 2021

Many believe that Subramanian Swamy is a turncoat who cares far more about getting a position in the government than the ideology he claims to espouse. While masquerading as a “Virat Hindu”, there have been several occasions in history where his intentions were under scanner. It is pertinent to note that Swamy played an important part in bringing the Atal Bihari Vajpayee government down. He had also demanded a ban on RSS and peddled the ‘Hindu terror’ theory. He had further opposed the construction of Ram Mandir, praised Khalistan terrorist Bhindranwale, made scandalous accusations against Vajpayee himself, shielded China on several occasions and praised leaders who were explicitly working against the Hindu cause.

This is not the first time that Swamy has showered praise on Mamata and given her reign of terror a free pass. In 2020, Swamy had responded to a tweet criticising her politics, saying: “According to me Mamata Banerjee is a pucca Hindu and Durga Bhakt. On a case by case basis she will act. Her politics is different. That we will fight in the maidan.”

According to Indian Express, Swamy gave a cryptic response when asked about him joining TMC. “I was already with her (Mamata). There is no need for me to join the party,” he told reporters.