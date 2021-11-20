Saturday, November 20, 2021
Protests to continue after repeal of farm laws, planned tractor march to Parliament to be held as per schedule

The planned tractor march to the Parliament will also continue as per schedule. The agitation will now move on to issues such as MSP, withdrawal of cases and the withdrawal of Power Bill 2020 and Air Quality Ordinance, Darshan Pal Singh said.

OpIndia Staff
Darshan Pal Singh, leader of the Krantikari Kisan Union, that the ‘farmer’ agitation will continue even after Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced that the farm laws will be repealed. Darshan Pal Singh said that the programs planned for the 22nd, 25th and 29th of November will be conducted as per schedule.

The planned tractor march to the Parliament will also continue as per schedule. The agitation will now move on to issues such as MSP, withdrawal of cases and the withdrawal of Power Bill 2020 and Air Quality Ordinance.

Earlier, Rakesh Tikait had asserted that the protests will continue even after the announcement by the Prime Minister. “The farmers’ protest will not stop immediately, we will wait till the day when agricultural laws are repealed in Parliament. Besides MSP, the Centre should also discuss other issues with the farmers,” he had said on social media.

PM Modi, addressing the nation, had said that by the end of this month, the government would complete the process of repealing the three farm laws. He then appealed to the protesting farmers and middlemen to return to their homes on Gurupurab and stop their protest. 

 

