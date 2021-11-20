Darshan Pal Singh, leader of the Krantikari Kisan Union, that the ‘farmer’ agitation will continue even after Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced that the farm laws will be repealed. Darshan Pal Singh said that the programs planned for the 22nd, 25th and 29th of November will be conducted as per schedule.

Our programs for 22nd, 26th & 29th Nov will continue as usual. Lucknow rally on 22nd, a gathering on 26th when one yr (of farmers' agitation) will be marked across the nation & tractor march (to Parliament) on 29. Agitation will continue: Darshan Pal Singh, Krantikari Kisan Union pic.twitter.com/GnUG7Mq8hC — ANI (@ANI) November 20, 2021

The planned tractor march to the Parliament will also continue as per schedule. The agitation will now move on to issues such as MSP, withdrawal of cases and the withdrawal of Power Bill 2020 and Air Quality Ordinance.

Our issues besides farm laws, especially MSP, withdrawal of cases against us, rollback of Power Bill 2020 & Air Quality Ordinance, & allotment of a location for a memorial for our friends who died, are pending. We hope Govt calls a meeting to resolve the issues: Darshan Pal Singh pic.twitter.com/qiPtyeEU9v — ANI (@ANI) November 20, 2021

Earlier, Rakesh Tikait had asserted that the protests will continue even after the announcement by the Prime Minister. “The farmers’ protest will not stop immediately, we will wait till the day when agricultural laws are repealed in Parliament. Besides MSP, the Centre should also discuss other issues with the farmers,” he had said on social media.

PM Modi, addressing the nation, had said that by the end of this month, the government would complete the process of repealing the three farm laws. He then appealed to the protesting farmers and middlemen to return to their homes on Gurupurab and stop their protest.