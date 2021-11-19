Bharatiya Kisan Union(BKU) leader Rakesh Tikait on Friday said the farmers will continue their protests against farm laws regardless of PM Modi’s announcement that the Centre would repeal the agricultural bills in the forthcoming parliamentary session.

“The farmers’ protest will not stop immediately, we will wait till the day when agricultural laws are repealed in Parliament. Besides MSP, the Centre should also discuss other issues with the farmers,” Tikait tweeted.

Tikait’s insistence to continue agitation comes in the wake of PM Modi’s address to the nation, where he made a startling announcement saying that his government had decided to withdraw the 3 farm laws that were passed for the benefit of the farmers.

PM Modi announces removal of three farm laws

PM Modi, addressing the nation said that by the end of this month, the Modi government would complete the process of repealing the three farm laws. He then appealed to the protesting farmers and middlemen to return to their homes on this Gurupurab and stop their protest. He further said that the government will form a committee to formulate laws for the benefit of the farmers.

He further said that the government had introduced the laws after due deliberation but perhaps it was the shortcoming of the government that they could not convince all farmers that the laws were indeed in their benefit. Further, he said that the past governments had deliberated on these laws as well but it was the Modi government that had implemented them.

He said that all his decisions were in the interest of the nation and he will continue to work for the benefit of the nation.

Protests against the farm laws, mostly by farmers in Punjab, Rajasthan, some parts of Haryana and Uttar Pradesh, had been going on more than a year. Since November 2020, ‘farmers’ had camped around the borders of Delhi and squatted on the roading leading to the national capital, causing inconvenience and sparking concerns about law and order, as a part of their demonstration against the three farm laws.