On October 24, after the India-Pakistan T20 World Cup match, Islamists had attacked a two-month-old infant and his parents in Delhi’s Seelampur. The Islamists were celebrating the win of Pakistan over India. When the father of the kid asked the Islamists to lower down the volume, the latter attacked the former using bricks, gunfire, and bombs.

The video of the incident had then gone viral on various social media platforms. Hindu activist group, Kalinga Rights Forum, has written to National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR), urging them to take cognizance of the attack.

In the aforementioned case, Ashu aka Aash Mohammad, Rafiq, Sameer alias Mohsin, and Chand Mohammad are mentioned as accused. The Dalit family that was attacked was the target of their wrath. Deepak, who was hurt in the incident, owns a women’s footwear store. During the attack, his two-month-old son, brother Naveen, and 70-year-old father Ramswaroop were also injured.

Its been almost one month since the attack and the beleaguered Hindu family is still awaiting justice. They claim that they are being put under excessive duress to keep quiet about the situation. Concerned for their safety, the victim’s family claims that the police are also refusing to cooperate and are attempting to ignore the incident.

Speaking to OpIndia, Deepak revealed all the problems and injustices they have faced in the last month.

Signatures taken forcefully

Deepak told OpIndia that the Seelampur police had prepared the FIR on their own accord without even discussing or consulting with them. They got his father to sign the FIR forcefully. The victim further said that the police are still pressuring them to keep mum about the case. Deepak accused Seelampur SHO Manoj Kumar of not dealing appropriately with them, citing the involvement of several local officials and criminals.

Police did not take any action regardless of the complaint

Deepak claimed that his brother Naveen had submitted a written complaint to the DCP the day after the incident took place, but to no avail. After this, on October 30, Deepak himself sent a complaint to the Lieutenant Governor of Delhi, DCP North East Delhi and SHO Seelampur, but no action has been taken yet.

Accused threatening the Seelampur Hindu family

Deepak recalled how one of the accused named Chand Mohammad had seized him during the October 24 attack while his brother Ashu aka Aash Mohammad has rained bricks at his home.

Deepak claimed that he was doing his business normally before the incident. However, he now fears for the safety of his family. He revealed that after Sameer alias Mohsin was released on bail, he keeps visiting Deepak’s shop to threaten him.

According to the information available, the hearing on the bail plea of the ​​two other accused Rafiq and Chand Mohammad has also been completed and the court has reserved the verdict.

Bhim Army an Islamist apologists not the voice of Dalits

Miffed by how he has been left to fight his battle all by himself, Deepak said that none of the political parties which rose to fame personating as the voice of Dalits, came forward to help his family. He said that Bhim Army pretends to be for Dalits but in reality, they support the Islamists. “I am a Hindu. I do not need the support of outfits like Bhim Army,” exclaimed Deepak.

Police refutes allegations of Seelampur Hindu family

Deepak’s allegations have been dismissed by Seelampur Police as unfounded and false. Unnecessary things are being done, according to SHO Manoj Kumar, in order to give the matter undue importance. Facts are being distorted and blown out of proportion, said the SHO, denying any communal angle to the incident. He said that the police are investigating the matter impartially, adding that all the four accused were arrested and sent to jail.

OpIndia also tried to contact the higher officials regarding Deepak’s claims. While DCP North East Delhi did not pick up the phone, ACP Seelampur exclaimed: “How can anyone condemn the SHO who filed the case on the first day and imposed appropriate sections”. He added that it was incorrect to assert that the cops are not investigating the case. The cops have complied with all legal requirements, said the ACP.

If what the police are saying is to be believed, it’s difficult to comprehend why the victims would make such allegations. However, OpIndia would immediately update the report once it establishes contact with DCP North East Delhi.

It may be noted that Delhi Police’s DCP North East had tweeted in this matter on October 27 and said that there is no communal angle in the incident.

OpIndia is in possession of the FIR filed in the aforementioned case. In the FIR the reason for the incident is stated as an argument between both parties during a game of kabootar-baazi (a game of pigeon flying). According to the FIR, the accused people were playing a game in which they pelted stones at pigeons to make them fly. When the stone landed in the victim’s family’s house, he resented. This led to an argument that escalated into a fight between the accused and the victim’s family, read the FIR.

Deepak, on the other hand, dismissed the FIR. The Islamists were celebrating the win of Pakistan over India. The Father of the kid asked to lower down their volume and was then attacked by the Islamists using bricks, gunfire, and bombs.

As per the complaint, the Muslims in the Seelampur area were bursting firecrackers to celebrate Pakistan’s win over India. The two-month-old kid was sleeping on the terrace. The father of the kid forbade the Islamists from bursting firecrackers as it would wake up the kid. Irked by the father, the Islamists allegedly started throwing bricks towards the terrace. The father claimed they did firing on the terrace with a motive to murder the kid. They attacked the parents of the kid with sharp weapons that led to deep injuries on the head of the father and another man who had rushed to their rescue.

A video of the father had surfaced on social media platforms in which he claimed that when they made an SOS call to the Police, no one came to save them. They were not provided with basic medical facilities or an ambulance. The father claimed they narrowly escaped from the area.

Kalinga Rights Forum urges NCPCR to take action over attack on 2-month-old Hindu kid by Islamists in Seelampur

It may be noted that the Hindu activist group, Kalinga Rights Forum, had also written to National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR), urging them to take cognizance of the attack on a two-month-old Hindu kid and their parents in Seelampur, Delhi by Islamists.

KRF said in the complaint that the family is being punished for being Hindu residing in Seelampur, Delhi. They further added that such inaction by the Police gives Islamists a free hand to initiate attacks and riots, just like the Delhi Anti-Hindu riots of February 2020. The group urged NCPCR to order a probe by the Department of Personnel & Training (DoPT) against the Police for the inaction.

The group also urged NCPCR to file FIR under sections of Juvenile Justice (Care & Protection Act) 2015, UAPA, 307, 505 and 124A of IPC, Explosives Act and relevant sections against the culprits.