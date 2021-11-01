Kalinga Rights Forum urges NCPCR to take action over attack on 2-month-old Hindu kid by Islamists in Seelampur: Details

Hindu activist group, Kalinga Rights Forum, has written to National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR), urging them to take cognizance of the attack on two-month-old Hindu kid and their parents in Seelampur, Delhi by Islamists. The attack reportedly took place on October 24 after the India-Pakistan T20 World Cup match. The Islamists were celebrating the win of Pakistan over India. The Father of the kid asked to lower down their volume and was then attacked by the Islamists using bricks, gunfire, and bombs.

As per the complaint, the Muslims in the Seelampur area were bursting firecrackers to celebrate Pakistan’s win over India. The two-month-old kid was sleeping on the terrace. The father of the kid forbade the Islamists from bursting firecrackers as it would wake up the kid. Irked by the father, the Islamists allegedly started throwing bricks and bombs towards the terrace. The father claimed they did firing on the terrace with a motive to murder the kid. They attacked the parents of the kid with sharp weapons that led to deep injuries on the head of the father and another man who had rushed to their rescue.

A video of the father had surfaced on social media platforms in which he claimed that when they made an SOS call to the Police, no one came to save them. They were not provided with basic medical facilities or an ambulance. The father claimed they narrowly escaped from the area.

KRF said in the complaint that the family is being punished for being Hindu residing in Seelampur, Delhi. They said, “This shows gross mismanagement & inaction by Seelampur Police in this issue & there is no action done by police whatsoever to arrest the culprits who happen to be part of Muslim community.”

They further added that such inaction by the Police gives Islamists a free hand to initiate attacks and riots, just like the Delhi Anti-Hindu riots of February 2020. The group urged NCPCR to order a probe by the Department of Personnel & Training (DoPT) against the Police for the inaction.

The group urged NCPCR to file FIR under sections of Juvenile Justice (Care & Protection Act) 2015, UAPA, 307, 505 and 124A of IPC, Explosives Act and relevant sections against the culprits.

Ban on fireworks in Delhi

It is noteworthy that there is a complete ban on firecrackers in Delhi till January 1, 2022, as per the orders of the Delhi Pollution Control Committee under the Arvind Kejriwal-led Delhi government. On October 25, Gopal Rai, Delhi Environment Minister, had announced that strict action would be taken against those found bursting firecrackers. The ban on firecrackers for Diwali 2021 was first announced that by CM Kejriwal on September 15, where he had claimed it was “essential to save lives”. DPCC issued the orders on September 28. Despite the ban, the Islamists not only got possession of the firecrackers under Delhi Government’s watch but also burst them to celebrate Pakistan’s win over India in the T20 World Cup match.

Celebrations by Islamists on October 24

Several reports had emerged on October 24 that Islamists have celebrated Pakistan’s win over India in T20 World Cup match. Videos of Kashmiri students also emerged from different parts of the country where they were seen celebrating the win. Cases under UAPA have been filed against those who celebrated Pakistan’s win.