Wednesday, November 10, 2021
Delhi govt’s big brain moment: Delhi Jal Board employee sprinkles water in Yamuna to get rid of toxic foam

Surreal scenes have emerged from the national capital where Delhi Jal Board employee was seen sprinkling water on toxic foam filled Yamuna to 'clean' it.

Nirwa Mehta
Delhi govt sprinkles water on Yamuna to clean it
Surreal scenes have emerged from the national capital where Delhi Jal Board employees are sprinkling water on the river Yamuna, which is full of water itself, to get rid of the toxic foam.

Delhi Jal Board employee Ashok Kumar informed news agency ANI that they will sprinkle water on water of Yamuna from the banks of the river to get rid of the foam till evening. This is part of the preparation to kill the toxic foam for the Chhatth Puja where devotees take a dip in the water while praying to the Sun.

It is not yet clear how sprinkling water on a river will clean the river.

Naturally, netizens were unable to fathom the ingenious way to deal with the toxic foam for which the state government led by Arvind Kejriwal had allotted Rs 2000 crore for cleaning the river.

Logical people wanted to know how ‘dissipating’ toxic foam will make the water in Yamuna any less toxic. But when it comes to Aam Aadmi Party, rules defy logic and basic common sense most of the times.

Others chose to see the bright side of spraying water in a river during non-monsoon months which could increase water level and perhaps solve the water crisis in the national capital too. We hear you, Cab Driver Gajendra!

Clearly everyone was in awe of the brilliant idea that no one had even thought Kejriwal govt would come up with to clean the toxic foam in Yamuna.

And of course, the greatness of Delhi CM who defied the nature’s laws by providing water to a river was also appreciated by netizens.

Former AAP leader poet Kumar Vishwas quickly wrote a poem describing the situation in Delhi.

But it should not come as a surprise anyway. Delhi government has a very strong relationship with science, after all, they do boast of having very educated people in their government. In January 2021, Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia had donned his hat of a scientist and explained how it was scientifically impossible to clean water in Delhi’s supply pipes.

In a video, a journalist was seen asking Sisodia about the poor quality water. Sisodia explained that when the water is being supplied and motor is switched on, the water will come clean. But when the supply is not there, “physics explains that when you switch on the motor when water supply is turned off, it will take with itself the mud and other dirt stuck on the insides of the pipe.” He advised Delhi residents to turn on the motor for clean water only during the time allotted for water supply.

But just when one thought #ScientistSisodia was the best they could give us, the brainwave of sprinkling water on Yamuna to ‘clean’ it has trumped even the ‘Delhi does not have its own river’ excuse.

 

Nirwa Mehta
Politically incorrect. Author, Flawed But Fabulous.

