A case has been registered against a Muslim mob for assaulting a Hindu family in the national capital Delhi. The incident took place near Nabi Masjid of Bhalswa Dairy area, ​​North Outer Delhi on Friday at around 7 pm. Delhi police have started the investigation of the incident which occurred near Nabi Masjid at Mukundpur Part 1, Gali No 13.

As per reports, grandsons of a woman named Kusum Devi were ambushed by the Muslim mob. OpIndia has a copy of the FIR regarding the incident. According to the victim Kusum Devi, her younger grandson had gone to a shop to buy milk. On the way, two unknown boys started snatching money from him. He came home crying and went back to that place with his 12-year-old elder brother. When these two brothers reached the spot, 3-4 boys who were already present there started misbehaving with both the brothers and started dragging them towards the mosque.

When the family members of both the children came to know about this, they ran towards the spot. The grandmother of the children, Kusum Devi informed that a man working under Bhola Property started quarreling with her. He assaulted Kusum Devi and the children, and then called 15-20 more people. Kusum Devi has identified Zaheem, Naeem, Alam and Chhote among others who were in the mob.

Police have registered a case under sections 323, 341, 356, 379, 506 and 34 of the IPC. The investigation of this case has been handed over to Sub Inspector Sandeep Narwal Kumar. All these sections carry a sentence of less than 7 years.

Hindu organizations have reached out to the victim’s family after they came to know about the incident. An organization named Mahakal Sena has demanded justice for the victim’s family. In the video released with the family, it has been said that Hindus would take to the streets if justice is not served in the case. In the video, the Bhalswa Dairy police have been accused of beating the victim’s family.