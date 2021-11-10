The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Ahmedabad is all set to launch a course on Bhagwad Gita for corporate professionals to teach management lessons.

The program that will commence from December 13 will include lessons and chapters from Gita to ‘to explore contemporary management concepts, conflicts, dilemmas, and trade-offs in business.’

The great Indian epics of Mahabharata and Gita has inspired many institutions and corporates to extrapolate the life lessons learnt from the epics in real life. As per the IIM-A website, ‘Lessons from Bhagawad Gita suggest powerful ways to promote management practices that are consistent with the business model and yet ethical.’

“Lessons from Bhagawad Gita suggest powerful ways to promote management practices that are consistent with business models and yet ethical. This course is focused on early reflections on those learnings,” said an IIM official while speaking with Ahmedabad Mirror.

About the course

The course has been divided into 06 sessions of 03 hours each. The objective of the course is to develop insights into making effective choices, strengthen concepts of contemporary management and value-based leadership, develop an understanding of leadership excellence and more.

Anyone familiar with Bhagwad Gita would already be well aware of the great learnings from the Krishna-Arjun Samwad, Arjun’s dilemma before stepping into the battle and Krishna’s role as a guide.

“The course will also enable participants to develop competence to face challenging times in their career with confidence. The program aims to sensitize them on ways to develop themselves into effective leaders in the corporate world,” the official had added further.

The content that will be taught using a mix of case discussion and video films, will include value lessons from the Gita, understanding behavioural orientation, role conflict and outcome amongst others.

The program is intended for professionals having 5 years of work experience. Anyone wanting to learn management techniques in decision making, leadership, motivation, strategy planning, negotiation, persuasion and building teams can enrol for the course.

The program fee is Rs 64,000 and the registration for the same closes on November 29.

‘If we have to teach managers, what better way than the life of Lord Krishna?’

While speaking with the media, course creator Professor Sunil Maheshwari said, “We teach through a case study method. And if we have to teach managers these skills, what better way than the life of Lord Krishna? His is the best life example to teach effective leadership.”

While speaking of the course, the professor informed that he conducted a survey amongst corporates before designing the course. “What struck me the most is that the credibility score was very poor, meaning there should be more credible managers and leaders in corporations if we want to move in the right direction.”

“Lessons from Bhagavad Gita help managers live a purposeful life leading to excellence in everything they do. They need to have high credibility, ethics, and a value system,” he said further.