Actor Farhan Akhtar attracted the wrath of Islamists online after he took to Instagram to share Diwali greetings. The ‘Rock On’ actor had shared a picture of himself with others offering puja on the occasion of Diwali and wished “Happy Diwali”.

In the image, Farhan could be seen putting a tilak on the forehead of his girlfriend Shibani Dandekar, who is sitting to his right. Farhan’s business partner and producer Ritesh Sidhwani is also seen with his wife Dolly Sidhwani, who could be seen sitting around the puja paraphernalia. Reportedly, the two families had gathered for a pooja held on the occasion of Dhanteras, which was held at their office in Excel Entertainment.

However, this did not sit well with Islamists, who were quick to take offence at the picture and accused Farhan of indulging in activities which are prohibited in Islam. Idolatry or worshipping any other god other than Allah is considered an unpardonable sin according to Islamic texts.

Soon after the picture was uploaded on Instagram, a raft of Islamists descended on Farhan’s post and abused him for celebrating a Hindu festival.

Islamists slam Farhan Akhtar for indulging in ‘shirk’ over his Diwali post

A Twitter user seemed particularly worked up on Farhan’s Instagram post where he was seen celebrating Diwali. He posted a string of comments reviling the actor for indulging in Diwali festivities, saying Islam did not permit it. The user also questioned if the actor if he has any faith or if he shares his lineage with a prostitute.

Another Islamist seemed so perturbed by Farhan’s post that he ranted in Urdu what appeared like feelings expressing shock and despair.

There were other Islamists who accused Farhan of practicing ‘shirk’. Shirk is idol worshipping or idolatry. It is worth noting that idol worshipping or idolatry is considered an unpardonable sin as per Islamic texts and carries strict punishment. The Quran considers shirk as a sin that will not be forgiven if a person dies without repenting of it.

Farhan Akhtar is returning to direction with Jee Le Zaraa, another road trip movie. Priyanka Chopra, Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt will play the lead roles in this female road trip story.

Actor Sara Ali Khan slammed by Islamists for visiting Kedarnath temple

Earlier this week, actor Sara Ali Khan came under the firing line of Islamists after she posted pictures of herself and Janhavi Kapoor from their visit to Kedarnath temple on her Instagram account.

The Islamists then took to Sara’s Instagram post and started reviling the actor for visiting the Hindu shrine despite being a Muslim. A barrage of despicable comments were made against the actor saying she committed a big sin as per Islam by visiting the hallowed shrine of Kedarnath, the abode of Hindu God Lord Shiva. One of the Islamists even called her a ‘Kafir Muslim’.