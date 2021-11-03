Social media is rife with claims that a New Delhi-based NGO working in the area of Corporate Social Responsibility and allegedly linked to the BJP has filed a PIL seeking a ban on firecrackers. The posts that are now going viral say Indian Social Responsibility Network (ISRN), a not-for-profit organisation, has filed a plea in the court to get a ban on firecrackers.

The rumours started doing the rounds after criticism faced by several states over their decision to ban bursting firecrackers during the Diwali festivities. So far, many states, including Punjab, Haryana, Odisha, and Rajasthan have placed a ban on firecrackers.

As criticism mounted, some social media users started talking about the PIL allegedly filed by ISRN and highlighted its supposed links with BJP to give an impression that the party that is ruling the Centre is also one of the endorsers of the cracker ban. The speculations alleged that ISRN was one of the prime movers behind the firecracker ban order of NGT.

Social media user debunks rumours surrounding ISRN’s alleged petition for cracker ban

However, social media user Alok Bhatt debunked the claims made by the detractors. In a series of tweets, Bhatt pointed out how a spurious narrative is being peddled to allege that ISRN spearheaded the demand for cracker ban. Bhatt revealed it was Chirag Jain and Shobit Shukla on whose plea the NGT had ordered a ban on crackers last year.

“Both the orders – one banning sale in NCR of 9 Nov 20 and later order of 1 Dec 20 for extending ban in NCR to every city with poor ambient air quality was NOT passed on ISRN petition but ON those filed by Chirag Jain and Shobhit Shukla,” Bhatt said in a tweet.

Bhatt further informed that ISRN had withdrawn its name from the petition, adding that the fake news peddlers were deliberately using the name of the NGO in furthering the rumours of the organisation’s link with BJP leaders. He also said that the original application moved by ISRN was limited to NCR only and that for a limited time during the COVID-19 pandemic amidst the repeated warnings of rising number of cases.

Moreover, the plea was not moved by ISRN but by one of the functionaries of the NGO in his personal capacity. The official Twitter account of ISRN had on November 2, 2020, tweeted that the petition for firecracker ban was filed by Santosh Gupta, one of the functionaries of the NGO, in his personal capacity.

“A plea about banning fire crackers filed by Shri Santosh Gupta who is a functionary of @ISRN is in his personal capacity! ISRN or it’s Governing Body has nothing to do with the plea. It is hereby made clear that ISRN as an organisation is not associated with this plea!” the tweet by ISRN said.

‘Petition filed by one of the functionaries in his personal capacity’: Dr Vinay Sahasrabuddhe

As rumours started doing the rounds lately, OpIndia got in touch with Dr Vinay Sahasrabuddhe, Vice Chairperson at Indian Social Responsibility Network (ISRN), for his views on the controversy. Dr Sahasrabuddhe said the PIL that was filed in the name of ISRN has already been withdrawn. He further added that neither he nor BJP is associated with the NGO group anymore.

“We are all for no cracker ban,” Dr Vinay Sahasrabuddhe said.

Reiterating what was tweeted by ISRN a year ago, Dr Sahasrabuddhe said the petition that is being bandied around on social media to insinuate that the group had asked for cracker ban was unilaterally filed by one of the functionaries without any consultation with trustees. It was strongly objected by the group, after which it was withdrawn.

Sumeet Bhasin, an advisor to the NGO group, corroborated the statement saying that the petition was withdrawn as it was taken unilaterally.