You can hate it or love it but you cannot ignore Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma and Jethalal Gada and family. Spanish chess journalist David Llada recently got a taste of how popular the show is when he shared a meme of the popular character Jethalal Gada from the series and how that single tweet got him over 200 followers on Twitter.

Here is what happened.

On November 21, Llada tweeted an Instagram post by Levon Aronian, Armenian chess player, who had shared a meme on his own Instagram where he had juxtaposed himself with Jethalal Gada wearing a colourful shirt with fancy prints, Gada is known for.

He had said how his girlfriend makes memes about him when he is busy playing. Llada then quoted the tweet and said that Jethalal did it better to mean that Jethalal carried off the fancy shirt better than Aronian.

Jethalal wore it better. https://t.co/2m01upih2t — David Llada ♞ (@davidllada) November 20, 2021

We kind of agree that Jethalal did it better, because well, soon after Llada appreciated the truly Sigma male that Jethalal Gada is, he earned himself 200 new followers on Twitter.

One mention to Jethalal and all of a sudden I have 200 followers more 😯😂 — David Llada ♞ (@davidllada) November 21, 2021

Who is Jethalal Gada?

Jethalal Gada is the character in popular television series Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma, played by actor Dilip Joshi. The show is based on a weekly column by Gujarati writer Taarak Mehta by the name Duniya Ne Undha Chashma, which was published in Gujarati magazine Chitralekha. The show is set in a fictional residential society in Mumbai, Gokuldham, where Gada lives with his family – his wife Daya Bhabhi (Disha Vakani), son Tipendra alias Tapu alias Tapudo (Bhavya Gandhi) and father Champaklal (Amit Bhatt). The neighbourhood has people from different parts of India and one of the most popular theme of the series is Jethalal simping for his neighbour’s wife Babita ji (Munmum Dutta).

That a Spanish chess journalist earned himself 200 followers on Twitter by merely sharing a Jethalal meme shows how Jethalal is truly a legend.