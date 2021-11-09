President of the United States, Joe Biden, let out a huge fart during a conversation with the Duchess of Cornwall, Camilla Parker Bowles, at the COP26 in Glasgow. The fart surprised the Duchess so much that she has not stopped talking about it, a source told the Daily Mail.

“It was long and loud and impossible to ignore,” a source with knowledge of the situation told the Daily Mail. “Camilla hasn’t stopped talking about it.” Joe Biden also appeared to fall asleep during the opening speeches at COP26.

Biden appears to fall asleep during COP26 opening speeches pic.twitter.com/az8NZTWanI — Zach Purser Brown (@zachjourno) November 1, 2021

Recently, Joe Biden is also rumoured to have suffered a “bathroom accident” during his meeting with Pope Francis at the Vatican. The rumours prompted people to trend #PoopyPantsBiden on Twitter, with Joe Biden getting mocked on the platform. The US President has also demonstrated bizarre behaviour during his public appearances and interviews with the media.

During a recent CNN town hall, Biden stood awkwardly with his fists clenched in front of him, and appeared to have his hands on a podium that existed only in his mind. His mental fitness to lead has also been questioned ever since he announced his run for the presidency, and they have only intensified on the backdrop of his conduct since becoming president.

Meanwhile, his approval rating is at an all time low, hovering around the higher 30s and lower 40s. On the 7th of November, his approval ratings fell to 37.8%. Vice President Kamala Harris has an even lower approval rating at 27.8%.