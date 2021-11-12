US President Joe Biden has called Satchel Paige “the great negro” at during his Veterans Day address at the Arlington National Cemetery on Thursday. While speaking on the occasion, Biden had drifted into a story about the late baseball player Satchel Paige who played in the so called ‘Negro Leagues’ before joining Major League Baseball in the late 1940s.

Biden said, “I’ve adopted the attitude of the great negro at the time, pitcher of the Negro leagues, who went on to become a great pitcher in the pros — in Major League Baseball — after Jackie Robinson. His name was Satchel Paige.” The statement was made as Biden honored former U.S. Ambassador, Donald Blinken, an Army veteran and father of Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

Biden talked about Satchel Paige when he pitched a win against Chicago on his 47th birthday and added, “And all the press went in and said, ‘Satch is amazing. Forty-seven years old. No one’s ever, ever pitched a win at age 47. How do you feel about being 47?’ He said, ‘Boys, that’s not how I look at it.’ And they said, ‘How do you look at it, Satch? And he said, ‘I look at it this way: How old would you be if you didn’t know how old you were?’”

The gaffe has expectedly sparked significant social media outrage with users recalling the time when he had said Black people are not Black if they do not vote Democrat.

Others wondered about the kind of language Biden uses behind closed doors.

This is not the first time that Joe Biden has dropped the n-word. The last time he said it, it was during the Virtual Munich Security Conference in February this year.

Biden id, of course, used to committing gaffes at this point. Only recently, President Biden had let out a huge fart during a conversation with the Duchess of Cornwall, Camilla Parker Bowles, at the COP26 in Glasgow. As per reports, the fart had surprised the Duchess so much that she could not stop talking about it.