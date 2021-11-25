Thursday, November 25, 2021
Kerala: Islamic scholar says shopping malls are haram because women might visit beauty parlours and look at other men

OpIndia Staff
Kerala: Islamic scholar says Muslims should not visit malls
Malls (representational image), Islamic scholar Hussain Salafi, image via NBTV
3

Hussain Salafi, an Islamic scholar from Kerala has stated that Muslims should stay away from malls because Allah does not like malls. As per a report by Janam TV, Hussain Salafi said that men and women roam together in malls and Allah dislikes malls.

The Islamic scholar added that Muslims should boycott malls. He asserted that Allah’s favourite places are mosques.

Salafi further added that women who visit malls also visit beauty parlours. Malls see visitors and shoppers from different cultures who wear all different kinds of dresses. “These are the children of devil”, Salafi added, Muslims who visit malls are tarnishing the image of the whole community.

Explaining all the ‘evil effects’ of a mall, Salafi further added that in malls, men and women roam together. The gaze of women falls on other men inside malls. Women looking at men brings disrepute to the Muslim community, he added, saying that Muslims should stay away from malls.

Women who use perfumes are adulterers

Recently, another Islamic scholar named Sirajul Islam had claimed that women who clean themselves are adulterers. This statement was taken further by Hussain Salafi who stated that women who use ‘Attar’ or perfumes are adulterers, they do it because they are interested in committing adultery.

 

