Saturday, February 20, 2021
Home News Reports PFI rally in Kerala parades chained people dressed in RSS uniform amid Islamic chants
News ReportsPolitics
Updated:

PFI rally in Kerala parades chained people dressed in RSS uniform amid Islamic chants

The rally was held in Tenhipalam town in Malappuram district of Kerala, and video shows the procession passing through Chelari, the main commercial centre of the town.

OpIndia Staff
778

In a shocking rally in Kerala today, the Popular Front of India (PFI), an extremist Islamist organization, chose to do a rally parading men dressed in RSS uniforms. The men being paraded were also chained. The audio and visuals from the rally confirm a lot of Islamic chanting, including Allahu Akbar, la ilaha illallah muhammadur rasulullah, and others chanted during the procession.

The rally was held in Tenhipalam town in Malappuram district of Kerala, and video shows the procession passing through Chelari, the main commercial centre of the town.

Some of the chants during the procession were potentially incendiary, including calls to chain RSS members. Apart from people in RSS uniforms, the rally also had people dressed as British officers, chained and tied with ropes, with the other end of the rope held by people in skullcaps and lungis. The RSS and British dressed people were followed by a large group of people holding lathis, dresssed in skullcaps and lungis.

Some sources have said that PFI’s rally today is to ‘celebrate’ the centenary of the ‘1921 Malabar Hindu Genocide’, which is better known in history as the Malabar Rebellion of 1921. However this cannot be confirmed or denied.

Last year in January, the Yogi Adityanath U.P. Government had asked for a ban on PFI because of the violence caused by PFI during the anti-CAA riots. The Central Government deferred the banning of PFI because of anti-CAA violence and nothing has come of it yet.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

World

The Khalistani propaganda against Tulsi Gabbard: How extremists linked to Pakistan’s ISI are targeting Hindus to influence US politics

T Waraich -
Pieter Friedrich and OFMI's campaign against Tulsi Gabbard started in 2018 with the first anti-Tulsi article appearing on the OFMI website.
News Reports

China releases highly edited video of Galwan Valley clash to whitewash the embarrassment Indian Army made them suffer

OpIndia Staff -
China has released a heavily edited video of the events of Galwan Valley in June 2020 during the clash between Indian and Chinese troops.

Another Jack Ma mystery solved? China blocked Ant IPO because it benefitted those who may challenge Xi Jinping politically

World OpIndia Staff -
According to the WSJ report, one of Ant’s investors is Boyu Capital, a private-equity firm founded in part by Jiang Zhicheng. Jiang Zhicheng is the grandson of former Chinese leader Jiang Zemin. Another is Li Botan, who controls the Beijing Zhaode Group

Complaint filed against Manorama News, MediaOne and Reporter TV for spreading fake news to glorify Republic Day violence: Full details

Media OpIndia Staff -
Manorama News, One Media and Reporter TV have been accused of spreading false news to glorify the Republic Day mayhem

Meet Swati Mohan, the Star Trek inspired MIT graduate who led the landing of NASA’s rover on Mars

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
After the completion of her PhD, Swati Mohan had joined NASA again as a Guidance, Navigation and Control Systems Engineer.

Mosques used to gather crowd for Rahul Gandhi’s ‘farmer rally’? Here is what a viral video says and what we know

Politics OpIndia Staff -
A video is going viral where a Muslim cleric from Rajasthan urges his followers to attend a rally organised by the Congress party.

Recently Popular

Social Media

The curious case of Shweta and her friend’s sex-addict girlfriend. Here is why ‘Shweta’ is trending on Twitter

OpIndia Staff -
Shweta, mic on hai tera! Kids, always ensure your mics are off when you are indulging in gossiping.
Read more
News Reports

While Rahul Gandhi continues to rant against Ambani-Adani, Adani group gets control of Dighi Port in Maharashtra

OpIndia Staff -
The Adani Ports and Special Economic Zones Limited is to invest Rs 10,000 crores to develop Dighi Port into a multi-cargo port with world-class infrastructure.
Read more
Opinions

Outrage over PopSugar article asking Rihanna to apologise to Hindus: Just another needle that punctures the ‘farmer protest’ bubble

Nupur J Sharma -
American outlet 'PopSugar' published a piece that argued how it was time for Rihanna to apologise to Hindus and the liberals are outraged
Read more
World

The Khalistani propaganda against Tulsi Gabbard: How extremists linked to Pakistan’s ISI are targeting Hindus to influence US politics

T Waraich -
Pieter Friedrich and OFMI's campaign against Tulsi Gabbard started in 2018 with the first anti-Tulsi article appearing on the OFMI website.
Read more
News Reports

Indian Express columnist who ranted about ‘Brahmanism’ exposed as PJF collaborator, partnered with Khalistani org for Canada Govt funded project

OpIndia Staff -
The most recent revelation surrounding the Greta toolkit controversy involves Indian Express columnist Suraj Yengde.
Read more
News Reports

Islamic organisation wants to carve Muslim-majority ‘Malabar’ out of Kerala, threatens to start Telangana-like agitation

OpIndia Staff -
Faisi claimed that the Kerala government gives importance to Southern-region of the state despite the northern Malabar region having the most assembly seats.
Read more
- Advertisement -

 

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

253,125FansLike
517,921FollowersFollow
23,700SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com