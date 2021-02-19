In a shocking rally in Kerala today, the Popular Front of India (PFI), an extremist Islamist organization, chose to do a rally parading men dressed in RSS uniforms. The men being paraded were also chained. The audio and visuals from the rally confirm a lot of Islamic chanting, including Allahu Akbar, la ilaha illallah muhammadur rasulullah, and others chanted during the procession.

Popular Front of India & RSS are two sides of the same coin: @VivekSrivastav_, Political Analyst, tells Rahul Shivshankar on India Upfront. | #IslamistsStrikeInValley pic.twitter.com/msSyt9gR7p — TIMES NOW (@TimesNow) February 19, 2021

The rally was held in Tenhipalam town in Malappuram district of Kerala, and video shows the procession passing through Chelari, the main commercial centre of the town.

Some of the chants during the procession were potentially incendiary, including calls to chain RSS members. Apart from people in RSS uniforms, the rally also had people dressed as British officers, chained and tied with ropes, with the other end of the rope held by people in skullcaps and lungis. The RSS and British dressed people were followed by a large group of people holding lathis, dresssed in skullcaps and lungis.

Some sources have said that PFI’s rally today is to ‘celebrate’ the centenary of the ‘1921 Malabar Hindu Genocide’, which is better known in history as the Malabar Rebellion of 1921. However this cannot be confirmed or denied.

Last year in January, the Yogi Adityanath U.P. Government had asked for a ban on PFI because of the violence caused by PFI during the anti-CAA riots. The Central Government deferred the banning of PFI because of anti-CAA violence and nothing has come of it yet.