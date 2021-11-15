Monday, November 15, 2021
Maharashtra: Minor girl gang-raped by 400 men including a Policeman over a period of six months, 3 arrested

The repeated sexual assault on the minor girl left her pregnant. The Child Welfare Committee is in the process to abort the foetus. So far, the Police has arrested four people. Further investigation is underway.

400 people gang-raped a minor girl in district Beed, Maharashtra (Image: sentinelassam)
A horrifying case of gang-rape has come to light in district Beed, Maharashtra, where a minor girl was gang-raped by around 400 different people, including a policeman, over a period of six months. According to a report in News 18 Lokmat, the victim tried multiple times to file a case, but the Police did not take any action.

According to the complaint filed by the girl, her mother passed away around two years ago. After her mother’s death, her father married her away. For a year, the victim stayed at her matrimonial house, where her in-laws and husband repeatedly harassed her. After living there for a year, she returned back to her paternal home.

Her father refused to take care of her. As a result, she was forced to live at the Ambajogai bus stand six months ago. In these six months, she was raped by more than 400 people. The girl said in her statement that she tried to file a case at Ambajogai Police Station, but no one helped her. Instead, a policeman allegedly took advantage of the situation and raped her. She said, “I have been abused by many people. I went to Ambajogai police station several times to file a complaint, but the Police took no action against the culprits. Instead, I was harassed by a policeman.”

Finally, last week her complaint was filed, and a case was registered by the Police. A case under the Prohibition of Child Marriage Act has been filed against her father and relatives for arranging child marriage. The accused have been booked under the POCSO and other relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code for rape and molestation.

According to news agency ANI, Raja Ramasamy, Superintendent of Police, Beed, said, “3 people arrested in an alleged case of rape of a minor married girl. The survivor is two months pregnant. Based on the complaint lodged by the survivor, a case has been registered under the child marriage act, rape, molestation & POCSO.”

The repeated sexual assault on the minor girl left her pregnant. The Child Welfare Committee is in the process to abort the foetus. So far, the Police has arrested four people. Further investigation is underway.

Dombivli gang-rape case

In September 2021, another horrifying gang-rape case was reported in which a 14-year-old minor girl was allegedly gang-raped by over 30 people over a period of eight months. She was first raped in the month of January when her lover made an indecent video of her and blackmailed her. He repeatedly raped her and got his friends and acquaintances to gang-rape her as well. All the arrested accused have been booked under Indian Penal Code (IPC) Sections 376 (rape), 376 (N), 376 (3), 376 (D) (A) and Section 4,6 and 10 of the POCSO Act.

 

