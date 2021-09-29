The Maharastra police have arrested 26 persons and detained two minors in connection with the spine chilling Dombivli rape incident where a 14-year-old minor girl was sexually assaulted multiple times at different places in the Thane district of Maharashtra over the last eight months by over 30 men.

All the arrested accused have been booked under Indian Penal Code (IPC) Sections 376 (rape), 376 (N), 376 (3), 376 (D) (A) and Section 4,6 and 10 of the POCSO Act.

#UPDATE Dombivali rape case | 26 accused have been arrested so far, search for three others is underway. Case has been registered against the 29 accused under IPC Sec 376 (Rape), 376 (N), 376 (3), 376 (D) (A) and POCSO Act: Thane Police

#Maharashtra — ANI (@ANI) September 23, 2021

Datta Karale, the additional commissioner of police, informed that 24 accused have been arrested while two other minors have been detained. The police are on the lookout for the remaining three accused.

According to reports, the Kalyan sessions court has remanded the 24 accused to police custody till September 29. The two detained minors have been sent to Bhiwandi remand house. “It all started when the lover of the girl raped her in January and made a video of the incident. He started blackmailing her on the basis of that video. Later on, his friends and acquaintances gang-raped her at least on four to five occasions at different places, including Dombivili, Badlapur, Murbad and Rabale in the district,” he said.

A special investigation team (SIT) has been formed under ACP Sonali Dhole to probe the case, he added.

The case was filed after the victim, who is currently being treated in hospital, approached the police last night (Wednesday, September 22).

According to the report, the accused carried out the rape incident between January and September. The tragic tale began in the month of January when one of the girl’s friends raped her and filmed the crime. He blackmailed her and raped her again using the video. He allegedly distributed the film to a large number of people, including friends and acquaintances, who all started blackmailing the adolescent using the video.

According to the authorities, the girl was gang-raped by the group several times and at several locations near Mumbai in the pretext of leaking the objectionable video.

The heinous incident has left the entire country reeling under shock. Amidst growing public outrage, many political parties have demanded the toughest punishment for those who assaulted the teen.

Former Maharashtra chief minister and Opposition leader Devendra Fadnavis said the culprits must be severely punished. Government must take these incidents seriously and act expeditiously, Tweeted the BJP leader.

Maharashtra is lately emerging as the epicentre for crime against women. Many gruesome cases of rape and assault, like the recent Sakinaka rape case, have been reported from the state in the last few months. With the spate of gruesome and horrific rape cases in the state, questions are being raised on the misgovernance of the Shiv Sena led Maha Vikas Aghadi government in Maharashtra. People are enraged by the state’s lawlessness, which has emboldened criminals to perpetrate such heinous atrocities without fear of being caught by the authorities.