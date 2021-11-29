President of Punjab Congress Committee Navjot Singh Sidhu has slammed Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal over women empowerment and employment of teachers. Sidhu said that true leadership does not mean giving out allowance to women and pointed out that Delhi cabinet does not have a single woman Minister. Sidhu also argued that while thousands of vacancies existed for teachers in Delhi, Kejriwal filled the positions with guest lecturers.

Those who live in glass houses should not throw stones at others. @ArvindKejriwal Ji you talk of women empowerment, jobs & teachers. However, you don’t have one woman minister in your Cabinet. How many women in Delhi get ₹1000 despite revenue surplus left by Sheila Dikshit Ji !! — Navjot Singh Sidhu (@sherryontopp) November 29, 2021

Sidhu has equated Kejriwal’s promise of giving thousand rupees to the women of Punjab to ‘lollipops’ of thousand rupees and instead advocated for the Punjab Model of Woman Empowerment which, he claimed, believes in investing in the future of women and providing skills for self employment and woman entrepreneurs.

Women empowerment means mandatorily engaging women in every step of electoral process like Congress is doing in Punjab. True leadership is not in giving lollipops of ₹1000, but investing in their future by providing skills for self employment & woman entrepreneurs – Punjab Model — Navjot Singh Sidhu (@sherryontopp) November 29, 2021

Regarding problems faced by the teachers and jobs, Sidhu further stated that the Kejriwal himself filled vacant teaching positions in Delhi with contractual teachers.

On teachers and jobs, in 2015 there were 12515 job vacancies of teachers in Delhi, & in 2021 there are 19907 such job vacancies of teachers in Delhi … and you are filling most of vacant posts by just guest lecturers… pic.twitter.com/L8Y595pmR4 — Navjot Singh Sidhu (@sherryontopp) November 29, 2021

He said, “On teachers and jobs, in 2015 there were 12515 job vacancies of teachers in Delhi, & in 2021 there are 19907 such job vacancies of teachers in Delhi … and you are filling most of vacant posts by just guest lecturers…” adding that Kejriwal had previously promised 8 lakh new jobs and 20 new colleges in 2015 manifesto and failed miserably. He also claimed that the unemployment rate in Delhi has surged by nearly five times in last five years.

In your 2015 manifesto you promised 8 lakh new jobs and 20 new colleges in Delhi, where are the jobs and colleges? On the contrary of your failed guarantees, unemployment rate of Delhi has increased by almost 5 times in last 5 years!! pic.twitter.com/7c6AmQ09T3 — Navjot Singh Sidhu (@sherryontopp) November 29, 2021

Notably, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal had recently promised to give every single women of Punjab an amount of 1000 rupees if Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) formed government in Punjab. National Convenor of AAP, Arvind Kejriwal had talked about women empowerment in Punjab during his visit to the state ahead of the upcoming elections. Also, the Delhi CM had joined the protests of the contractual teachers in Mohali where he promised to regularize their jobs if his party came to power after Punjab elections.