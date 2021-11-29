Monday, November 29, 2021
HomeNews ReportsNavjot Singh Sidhu hits back at Arvind Kejriwal over women empowerment, points out Delhi...
News ReportsPolitics
Updated:

Navjot Singh Sidhu hits back at Arvind Kejriwal over women empowerment, points out Delhi does not have single woman Minister

Regarding problems faced by the teachers and jobs, Navjot Singh Sidhu further stated that the Kejriwal himself filled vacant teaching positions in Delhi with contractual teachers.

OpIndia Staff
Navjot Singh Sidhu hits back at Arvind Kejriwal, says 'those who live in glass houses should not throw stones at others'
Image Credit : Hindustan Times
85

President of Punjab Congress Committee Navjot Singh Sidhu has slammed Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal over women empowerment and employment of teachers. Sidhu said that true leadership does not mean giving out allowance to women and pointed out that Delhi cabinet does not have a single woman Minister. Sidhu also argued that while thousands of vacancies existed for teachers in Delhi, Kejriwal filled the positions with guest lecturers.

Sidhu has equated Kejriwal’s promise of giving thousand rupees to the women of Punjab to ‘lollipops’ of thousand rupees and instead advocated for the Punjab Model of Woman Empowerment which, he claimed, believes in investing in the future of women and providing skills for self employment and woman entrepreneurs.

Regarding problems faced by the teachers and jobs, Sidhu further stated that the Kejriwal himself filled vacant teaching positions in Delhi with contractual teachers.

He said, “On teachers and jobs, in 2015 there were 12515 job vacancies of teachers in Delhi, & in 2021 there are 19907 such job vacancies of teachers in Delhi … and you are filling most of vacant posts by just guest lecturers…” adding that Kejriwal had previously promised 8 lakh new jobs and 20 new colleges in 2015 manifesto and failed miserably. He also claimed that the unemployment rate in Delhi has surged by nearly five times in last five years.

Notably, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal had recently promised to give every single women of Punjab an amount of 1000 rupees if Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) formed government in Punjab. National Convenor of AAP, Arvind Kejriwal had talked about women empowerment in Punjab during his visit to the state ahead of the upcoming elections. Also, the Delhi CM had joined the protests of the contractual teachers in Mohali where he promised to regularize their jobs if his party came to power after Punjab elections.

 

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsArvind Kejriwal
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
586,750FollowersFollow
25,400SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com