Monday, November 22, 2021
HomePoliticsArvind Kejriwal promises monthly allowance of 1000 rupees for Punjab women before elections
News ReportsPolitics
Updated:

Arvind Kejriwal promises monthly allowance of 1000 rupees for Punjab women before elections

Arvind Kejriwal has arrived in Moga, Punjab on Monday to kickstart his 'Mission Punjab' ahead of the Punjab assembly elections.

OpIndia Staff
Arvind Kejriwal announces monthly allowance of 1000 rupees to Punjab Women before elections
Image Credit : Business Standard
54

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal in a bid to woo the woman’s vote in Punjab has announced a monthly allowance of thousand rupees to every adult woman in Punjab.

He said, “If we form govt in Punjab in 2022, then we will give every woman of the state, who is above 18 years of age, Rs 1000 per month. If a family has 3 female members then each will get Rs 1000. This’ll be the world’s biggest women empowerment program.”

Arvind Kejriwal has arrived in Moga, Punjab on Monday to kickstart his ‘Mission Punjab’ ahead of the Punjab assembly elections.

Delhi CM said that there was a duplicate Kejriwal in town referring to Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi and said, ‘There is a fake Kejriwal roaming around. Whatever I promise in Punjab, he does the same after 2 days. He does no work, he is a fake,’ adding ‘There is only one person capable of making the electricity bill in Punjab zero. That person is Kejriwal’.

Kejriwal also noted, ‘I announced Mohalla Clinics in Punjab. Fake Kejriwal said the same thing but didn’t make even one. I will be meeting auto unions, this was planned 10 days in advance, but he went today. Darna accha hai (It’s good to be afraid).’

 

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsKejriwal money for woman
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
586,999FollowersFollow
25,400SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com