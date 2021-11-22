Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal in a bid to woo the woman’s vote in Punjab has announced a monthly allowance of thousand rupees to every adult woman in Punjab.

If we form govt in Punjab in 2022, then we will give every woman of the state, who is above 18 years of age, Rs 1000 per month. If a family has 3 female members then each will get Rs 1000. This’ll be the world’s biggest women empowerment program: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal in Moga pic.twitter.com/7hAwC4achY — ANI (@ANI) November 22, 2021

Arvind Kejriwal has arrived in Moga, Punjab on Monday to kickstart his ‘Mission Punjab’ ahead of the Punjab assembly elections.

Delhi CM said that there was a duplicate Kejriwal in town referring to Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi and said, ‘There is a fake Kejriwal roaming around. Whatever I promise in Punjab, he does the same after 2 days. He does no work, he is a fake,’ adding ‘There is only one person capable of making the electricity bill in Punjab zero. That person is Kejriwal’.

Kejriwal also noted, ‘I announced Mohalla Clinics in Punjab. Fake Kejriwal said the same thing but didn’t make even one. I will be meeting auto unions, this was planned 10 days in advance, but he went today. Darna accha hai (It’s good to be afraid).’