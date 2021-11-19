The Anti Human Trafficking Unit (AHTU) of Gautam Budh Nagar police in Noida, Uttar Pradesh, Thursday, busted a prostitution racket in the city being operated through Whatsapp. The police have arrested three accused who reportedly dealt with clients. Three women have also been apprehended and their role in the case is being investigated.

News agency ANI quoted DCP Women Safety Vrinda Shukla as saying: “Three men who dealt with clients arrested while their fourth partner is absconding.”

“3 women have been apprehended in connection with the case but their role is being investigated further,” Noida DCP Women Safety Vrinda Shukla added.

According to reports, Devendra Yadav, the team leader of Noida Police’s Anti-Human Trafficking Unit, stated that information regarding a sex racket operating in the guest home had been received for several days. The Crown Stay Guest House, which is located near the Sector-49 police station, was raided on Wednesday evening. Three suspects were apprehended on the spot, and three girls were taken into custody as well.

Anurag, Danavendra, of Kurara Hamirpur, and Shailendra Yadav, of Umri Bhind, Madhya Pradesh, have been identified as the arrested suspects, said the police, adding that three mobile phones and Rs 3500 was also recovered from them.

According to reports, the dealers confessed to the authorities that they contacted the consumers online and over Whatsapp.

“The dealers contacted possible clients through Whatsapp and if a deal was fixed, they charged Rs 3,000 per client, of which Rs 1,000 went to the women involved,” a police spokesperson was quoted as saying.

The Noida police are now on the lookout for the fourth accused identified as Arjun, a resident of Sector 51 in Noida, Uttar Pradesh. Information about him is being collected from the arrested people.

An FIR has been lodged at the Sector 49 police station and legal proceedings initiated, the police added.