The Anantnag office of the Social Welfare Department in Jammu and Kashmir has withdrawn a notice issued to 26 Kashmiri Pandit employees threatening action against them for their absence from duties. A tweet posted by the District Information & Public Relations Centre of Anantnag said that the notice was issued ‘unauthorisedly’, and it stands withdrawn by the department.

The notice under reference below has been issued unauthorisedly and stands withdrawn by department.

Yesterday, the Office of the District Social Welfare Officer in Anantnag had issued a notice to 26 officers of the department, all of whom are Kashmiri Pandits, who have fled the area due to recent attacks on civilians by terrorists. The notice was issued seeking explanation from the absent employees for “unauthorizedly remaining absent from duties”.

The Notice had said that the office tried to contact them through telephone and other media, but they have not bothered to resume their duties and have failed to join back to their duties. “Where as your unauthorised absence has hampered the office work both at the district as well as subordinate offices,” the notice had said, adding that the poor beneficiaries and common people are badly suffering because of their unauthorised absence.

The employees were ordered to resume their duties within 2 days and explain their position, and the notice had added that if they fail to do so, appropriate action under rules will be initiated against them.

After the notice had emerged on social media, the J&K administration was strongly condemned by social media users, because the Kashmir Pandit employees have left the region to save their lives as several minorities have been killed in the union territory in the last few weeks.

"Is Govt going to further victimise terror victims?" journalist Aditya Raj Kaul had asked the govt, objecting the notice issued to the 26 employees.

“Is Govt going to further victimise terror victims?” journalist Aditya Raj Kaul had asked the govt, objecting the notice issued to the 26 employees.

Social media user Ashima Kaul tweeted that the employees had asked the administration to give them accommodation, security or postings in safer areas, and after their request was not accepted, they left the Anantnag and went to safer places.

Social media user Ashima Kaul tweeted that the employees had asked the administration to give them accommodation, security or postings in safer areas, and after their request was not accepted, they left the Anantnag and went to safer places.

“The Government just ignored their security concerns and expected themselves to scapegoat themselves at the altar of “duty”. Apparently, only politicians are entitled to right to life in this country,” she had added.

Author Rahul Pandita noted that the notice was issued less than 24 hours after a Kashmiri Pandit was almost killed by terrorists, and asked if it is fair. He was referring to the killing of a Muslim salesman in Srinagar by terrorists mistaking him from his Kashmiri Pandit employer.

Author Rahul Pandita noted that the notice was issued less than 24 hours after a Kashmiri Pandit was almost killed by terrorists, and asked if it is fair. He was referring to the killing of a Muslim salesman in Srinagar by terrorists mistaking him from his Kashmiri Pandit employer.