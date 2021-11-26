Friday, November 26, 2021
HomeNews Reports'Param Bir Singh destroyed Kasab's mobile phone, misused his power and authority to quell...
Editor's picksNews Reports
Updated:

‘Param Bir Singh destroyed Kasab’s mobile phone, misused his power and authority to quell inquiries about it’: Read former ACP’s shocking claims

Former ACP Shamsher K Pathan alleged that during the 26/11 terrorist attacks, Param Bir Singh, the then DIG ATS, confiscated terrorist Ajmal Kasab’s phone, ensuring that the phone never appeared during the probe or trial.

OpIndia Staff
Param Bir Singh accused of hiding Ajmal Kasab's phone after he was caught
49

Former Mumbai Police ACP Shamsher Khan Pathan made shocking revelations in a letter dated July 2021. The retired police official alleged that Param Bir Singh misused his power and position as the superior officer in the police force to suppress the voice of his subordinate thus “concealing, misappropriating and destroying a vital piece of evidence, i.e the mobile phone of terrorist Ajmal Kasab, found in his possession when he was nabbed on November 26, 2008, in order to help the cause of the terrorists and enemies in Pakistan as well as some within our country too.”

Earlier yesterday, OpIndia had reported how Retired Mumbai police ACP Shamsher Khan Pathan had written to the Mumbai Commissioner of Police, accusing former CP Param Bir Singh of hiding the mobile phone of the 26/11 Mumbai terror attack convict Ajmal Kasab after he was caught.

Accusing Param Bir Singh of quelling the inquiry using his position and authority, Shamsher K Pathan alleged that “during 26/11 terrorist attacks, Param Bir Singh, the then DIG ATS, confiscated terrorist Ajmal Kasab’s phone, ensuring that phone never appeared during the probe or trial”.

“I wrote a letter regarding this in July this year. He (Param Bir Singh) should be arrested by NIA for the destruction of evidence. He must have sold this recovered evidence to ISIS or may have used the information for extortion, retired ACP Shamsher Khan Pathan was quoted by ANI as saying.

“I also recollect that soon thereafter during detailed discussions with my counterpart Sr. P. I. Shri N. R. Mali, there was a matter of concern for all us, which Sr. P. I. Shri N. R. Mali shared with me that the Mobile Phone of the Terrorist Ajmal Kasab which the D.I.G. (ATS) Shri Parambir Singh took from the Police Hawaldar attached to D. B. Marg Police Station, was not further handed over by him to the concerned Investigating Officer P. I. Shri Mahale attached to the Mumbai Crime Branch, which was handling the investigation. We even discussed between ourselves that this matter assumes great significance as it is not just amounting to the destruction of one of the major piece of evidence, but also clearly helping the cause of the said enemies of our nation,” read the letter.

Copy of the letter written by retired ACP Shamsher K Pathan
Copy of the letter written by retired ACP Shamsher K Pathan
Copy of the letter written by retired ACP Shamsher K Pathan
Copy of the letter written by retired ACP Shamsher K Pathan

Param Bir Singh shouted on a fellow officer for enquiring about Kasab’s mobile phone

The retired ACP furthered that when he spoke to the then-senior PI Mali of the DB Marg police station, the latter revealed how Param Bir Singh had gotten furious at him when he approached him to enquire about Kasab’s mobile phone.

“Misusing his power and position as the Superior Officer in the disciplined Police Force, he shouted at him saying that now it is none of his business and asked him to get out of his office and if he tries to act smart in this regard, then he would not he spare and also taught a bitter lesson,” wrote retired ACP Shamsher K Pathanin his letter adding that PI Mali was so intimidated by Param Bir Singh that he could not do anything except bringing the issue to the notice of the then Addl. Commissioner of Police Shin Venkatesham.

Pathan further revealed how the Addl. Commissioner of Police at first did not take any interest in the said matters. However, “during the following years, he himself had out of concern tried to gather information about the factual details of the case pertaining to said arrested Terrorist Apnal Kasab, particularly the aspect of – any mobile phone found in his possession at the time of his arrest. There was none,” wrote Pathan divulging how Param Bir Singh had destroyed the vital piece of evidence.

‘Must have criminally conspired with the Pakistan handlers”: Retired ACP levels serious allegations against Param Bir Singh

He further alleged that Param Bir Singh must have either sold this recovered evidence to ISIS or may have used the information for extortion.

“Naturally, when the then DIG (ATS) Shri Param Bir Singh could lay his hands on it, he must have gone through the Data and Records therein and for his personal gains of vaned nature, he chose to contact, negotiate and criminally conspire with the concerned perpetrators of said Terrorist Attack on our nation from Pakistan or perhaps even with certain influential persons within our country whose names and records must have got disclosed to him and therefore in order to prevent their identity getting disclosed. at their behest he had destroyed the said vital piece of evidence”, read the letter.

OpIndia reported yesterday about the same letter in which the retired ACP stated that the then-senior PI Mali of the DB Marg police station had informed him that he had recovered a mobile phone from Kasab, which was kept with the police station’s police constable Kamble. He further wrote that Parambir Singh had then arrived at the signal at Girgaum Chowpatty, where Kasab was apprehended and took the phone with him. He should have handed the phone over to Ramesh Mahale, the investigating officer, but instead, he took it with him.

Pathan said that at the time of the attack, Kasab and other terrorists were speaking with their handlers in Pakistan. He might have known who the Pakistani handler was and if there were any Indians in the group.

This matter should now be thoroughly probed, said Pathan.

Other allegations levelled at the former Mumbai commissioner during the 26/11 Mumbai attack

It may be recalled how Hasan Gafoor, who was the Mumbai Commissioner of Police during the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks, had accused senior police officials, including Param Bir Singh of not taking on the terrorists.

In 2009, soon after the 26/11 Mumbai terror attack, a petition was filed against Parambir Singh and three other additional commissioners of police on the charges of dereliction of duty during the Mumbai terror attack. The petitioner had claimed that had the senior officers obeyed the orders, the terror situation would have been brought under control much earlier and many lives could have been saved. The petitions said that if the officers had acted properly, two more terrorists could have been caught alive. 

 

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsParam Bir Singh Kasab mobile phone, Param Bir Singh destroys Kasab's mobile phone, Mumbai terror attack
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Study shows the possibility of coronary diseases increase significantly after receiving mRNA Covid-19 vaccines from Pfizer and Moderna

OpIndia Staff -

‘Param Bir Singh destroyed Kasab’s mobile phone, misused his power and authority to quell inquiries about it’: Read former ACP’s shocking claims

OpIndia Staff -

British Police raids Sikhs for Justice, outfit used electronic devices to create fake identity cards: Report

OpIndia Staff -

How Communist leader insulted the father of slain Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan because his ego was too big to handle the anguish of a grieving...

OpIndia Staff -

VHP protests against pastor Bajinder Singh’s ‘Healing Crusade’, Punjab CM Channi stays away from event: What VHP told OpIndia

OpIndia Staff -

‘Are you saying Hindu groups orchestrated train burning? There is a limit, this is absurd’: What SIT said in court on Zakia Jafri’s plea

OpIndia Staff -

How Rahul Gandhi partied as Islamic terrorists slaughtered Indians on the streets on 26/11, even making a guest at the party question him

OpIndia Staff -

‘Lakhvi told us, till you are alive, keep killing, that’s a sure shot way to heaven’: Full transcript of Mumbai 26/11 attacker Ajmal Kasab’s...

Jinit Jain -

J&K terror financing: Modi govt may soon ban all Hurriyat Conference factions. Read details

OpIndia Staff -

Busting the Hindu Vs Sikh narrative: How Hindus saved and helped Sikh Gurus, provided weapons training and donated for Gurudwaras

अनुपम कुमार सिंह -
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
586,845FollowersFollow
25,400SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com