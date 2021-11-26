Former Mumbai Police ACP Shamsher Khan Pathan made shocking revelations in a letter dated July 2021. The retired police official alleged that Param Bir Singh misused his power and position as the superior officer in the police force to suppress the voice of his subordinate thus “concealing, misappropriating and destroying a vital piece of evidence, i.e the mobile phone of terrorist Ajmal Kasab, found in his possession when he was nabbed on November 26, 2008, in order to help the cause of the terrorists and enemies in Pakistan as well as some within our country too.”

Earlier yesterday, OpIndia had reported how Retired Mumbai police ACP Shamsher Khan Pathan had written to the Mumbai Commissioner of Police, accusing former CP Param Bir Singh of hiding the mobile phone of the 26/11 Mumbai terror attack convict Ajmal Kasab after he was caught.

Accusing Param Bir Singh of quelling the inquiry using his position and authority, Shamsher K Pathan alleged that “during 26/11 terrorist attacks, Param Bir Singh, the then DIG ATS, confiscated terrorist Ajmal Kasab’s phone, ensuring that phone never appeared during the probe or trial”.

“I wrote a letter regarding this in July this year. He (Param Bir Singh) should be arrested by NIA for the destruction of evidence. He must have sold this recovered evidence to ISIS or may have used the information for extortion, retired ACP Shamsher Khan Pathan was quoted by ANI as saying.

“I also recollect that soon thereafter during detailed discussions with my counterpart Sr. P. I. Shri N. R. Mali, there was a matter of concern for all us, which Sr. P. I. Shri N. R. Mali shared with me that the Mobile Phone of the Terrorist Ajmal Kasab which the D.I.G. (ATS) Shri Parambir Singh took from the Police Hawaldar attached to D. B. Marg Police Station, was not further handed over by him to the concerned Investigating Officer P. I. Shri Mahale attached to the Mumbai Crime Branch, which was handling the investigation. We even discussed between ourselves that this matter assumes great significance as it is not just amounting to the destruction of one of the major piece of evidence, but also clearly helping the cause of the said enemies of our nation,” read the letter.

Param Bir Singh shouted on a fellow officer for enquiring about Kasab’s mobile phone

The retired ACP furthered that when he spoke to the then-senior PI Mali of the DB Marg police station, the latter revealed how Param Bir Singh had gotten furious at him when he approached him to enquire about Kasab’s mobile phone.

“Misusing his power and position as the Superior Officer in the disciplined Police Force, he shouted at him saying that now it is none of his business and asked him to get out of his office and if he tries to act smart in this regard, then he would not he spare and also taught a bitter lesson,” wrote retired ACP Shamsher K Pathanin his letter adding that PI Mali was so intimidated by Param Bir Singh that he could not do anything except bringing the issue to the notice of the then Addl. Commissioner of Police Shin Venkatesham.

Pathan further revealed how the Addl. Commissioner of Police at first did not take any interest in the said matters. However, “during the following years, he himself had out of concern tried to gather information about the factual details of the case pertaining to said arrested Terrorist Apnal Kasab, particularly the aspect of – any mobile phone found in his possession at the time of his arrest. There was none,” wrote Pathan divulging how Param Bir Singh had destroyed the vital piece of evidence.

‘Must have criminally conspired with the Pakistan handlers”: Retired ACP levels serious allegations against Param Bir Singh

He further alleged that Param Bir Singh must have either sold this recovered evidence to ISIS or may have used the information for extortion.

“Naturally, when the then DIG (ATS) Shri Param Bir Singh could lay his hands on it, he must have gone through the Data and Records therein and for his personal gains of vaned nature, he chose to contact, negotiate and criminally conspire with the concerned perpetrators of said Terrorist Attack on our nation from Pakistan or perhaps even with certain influential persons within our country whose names and records must have got disclosed to him and therefore in order to prevent their identity getting disclosed. at their behest he had destroyed the said vital piece of evidence”, read the letter.

OpIndia reported yesterday about the same letter in which the retired ACP stated that the then-senior PI Mali of the DB Marg police station had informed him that he had recovered a mobile phone from Kasab, which was kept with the police station’s police constable Kamble. He further wrote that Parambir Singh had then arrived at the signal at Girgaum Chowpatty, where Kasab was apprehended and took the phone with him. He should have handed the phone over to Ramesh Mahale, the investigating officer, but instead, he took it with him.

Pathan said that at the time of the attack, Kasab and other terrorists were speaking with their handlers in Pakistan. He might have known who the Pakistani handler was and if there were any Indians in the group.

This matter should now be thoroughly probed, said Pathan.

Other allegations levelled at the former Mumbai commissioner during the 26/11 Mumbai attack

It may be recalled how Hasan Gafoor, who was the Mumbai Commissioner of Police during the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks, had accused senior police officials, including Param Bir Singh of not taking on the terrorists.

In 2009, soon after the 26/11 Mumbai terror attack, a petition was filed against Parambir Singh and three other additional commissioners of police on the charges of dereliction of duty during the Mumbai terror attack. The petitioner had claimed that had the senior officers obeyed the orders, the terror situation would have been brought under control much earlier and many lives could have been saved. The petitions said that if the officers had acted properly, two more terrorists could have been caught alive.