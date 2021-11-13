A PIL has been filed before the Kerala High Court against Dulquer Salmaan’s film Kurup, which was released in movie theatres on Friday, November 12. The film is based on the life of proclaimed offender Sukumara Kurup.

The petitioner argued that the movie would infringe upon the privacy of Kurup and sought a stay on the release of the movie.

Justices S. Manikumar and Shaji P. Charly were presiding over the bench that admitted the plea on Tuesday this week and issued notice to the respondents in the case. It has, however, refused to stay the screening of the movie.

Sebin Thomas, the petitioner, a lawyer based out of Kochi, has asked the Kerala High Court to put a stay on the movie’s release to protect the privacy of the proclaimed offender.

The lawyer said in his petition that he came to know about the movie from an article published in The Hindu where it was mentioned that the movie is inspired by the life of one of the State’s most wanted criminals, Sukumara Kurup.

The main premise of the PIL is that the movie exploits Kurup’s right to privacy, particularly because as a proclaimed offender he is not allowed to approach the court to safeguard his own rights. The petitioner emphasised that privacy is a fundamental right recognised by many international and regional treaties as well as by the Supreme Court of India. He cited that as a citizen of India, the Government of India is duty-bound to protect Kurup’s rights as an accused under Article 20 and 21 of the Constitution.

Thomas reasoned that proclaimed offenders are deprived of freedom of movement, of association or assembly and therefore, it is incumbent upon the State to protect their rights.

Sukumara Kurup accused of faking his death to claim insurance money

Sukumara Kurup is accused of faking his own murder to claim insurance money. Kurup had allegedly murdered a film’s representative, Chako, who was waiting for a late-night bus at Karuvatta in Alapuzzha district, after giving him a lift in his car. After allegedly killing Chako, the car was later doused with petrol and set ablaze. Chako’s body was burnt in the fire. As per the police, Kurup tried to fake his death and embezzle insurance money to the tune of Rs 8 lakhs. Chako’s family had earlier sent a notice to the movie’s producers, but later his son said he had seen the movie and did not find any scene where Kurup was glorified.

Kurup had allegedly committed murder with the help of his two accomplices, his driver Ponnappan and brother-in-law Bhaskar Pillai, both of whom were caught and served life terms. However, Kurup was never caught and has been on the run since 1984.