On Saturday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi recalled his interaction with Padma Awardee Biren Kumar Basak and thanked the master weaver for the special gift of a Sari with Narendra Modi’s image weaved on it. The special Sari depicted a scene where PM Modi could be seen addressing people.

Shri Biren Kumar Basak belongs to Nadia in West Bengal. He is a reputed weaver, who depicts different aspects of Indian history and culture in his Sarees. During the interaction with the Padma Awardees, he presented something to me which I greatly cherish. pic.twitter.com/qPcf5CvtCA — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 13, 2021

PM Modi in his tweet had expressed gratitude for the special gift and said, “Shri Biren Kumar Basak belongs to Nadia in West Bengal. He is a reputed weaver, who depicts different aspects of Indian history and culture in his Sarees. During the interaction with the Padma Awardees, he presented something to me which I greatly cherish.”

Shri Biren Kumar Basak received the Padma Shri Award 2021 for his contribution to art. He represented one of those who came from a humble background to win the honour. Basak and his brother had started the remarkable journey selling sarees going door-to-door in 1970 in Kolkata and later established the Dhiren and Biren Basak and Company in 1985.

The renowned weaver from West Bengal has clients including West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee, Sourav Ganguly, Ustad Amjad Ali Khan, Asha Bhosle, Lata Mangeshkar, among others. After receiving the award, he said that it is ache din for his entire community. “Modiji supports us. There can be nothing better than this. It signifies ‘ache din’ for the entire Jamdani weaving community,” he told Indian Express.

Padma Awards, the highest civilian Awards of the country, are awarded in three categories – Padma Vibhushan, Padma Bhushan and Padma Shri. 119 Padma Awards were given this year with 7 Padma Vibhushan, 10 Padma Bhushan and 102 Padma Shri Awards.