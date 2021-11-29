On November 29, Prime Minister Narendra Modi gave a statement to the media before the winter session at the Parliament. In his statement, PM Modi said that the government is ready for the discussion and give answer to every query. However, the dignity of the House, the Speaker and the Chair has to be maintained.

PM Modi said, “The country is celebrating ‘Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav’. People from across the country are organizing programs for the betterment of the country. Every citizen is trying best to fulfil the dreams of the freedom fighters. It is a good sign for the future of the country. We saw on the Constitution Day that the people of India took oath to work for a better future.” He added, “In connection to Amrit Mahotsav, we want, the country wants, and every citizen wants that this session and all the sessions of the parliament run smoothly.”

While talking about how the parliament session should be, PM said, “The Parliament should find ways for the progress of the nation. The ideas and efforts should be for the long-term benefits of the country. We should find new ways and give new ideas for the same. The efforts of the members of the Parliament should be rated on the basis of their contributions to the betterment of the country and not on the basis of their efforts to startle the session in the Parliament.”

‘The govt is ready for the discussion’

During his address, PM Modi said that the government is ready for the discussion. He said, “The government is ready for the discussion on every matter. We are ready for the open discussion. We are ready to give answers to every query. We want to have a peaceful and productive discussion in the Parliament Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav.” He added, “We want there should be resistance towards the policies of the government to the extent it should be. However, it should be done while keeping the dignity of the house, the speaker and the chair in mind.”

‘Everyone should be vigilant during Covid time’

PM said that even though India was facing challenges during the second wave of Covid, the nation managed to complete 100 crore doses of the Covid vaccine, and now we are moving ahead towards 150 crore doses. “We must be vigilant towards the new variant of Covid-19. I would request every member of the Parliament to stay vigilant. You [reporters and media persons] should stay vigilant as well. The good health of the people of the nation is our top priority,” he said.

Free ration till March-end

PM Modi said that the government had extended the free ration scheme under Pradhan Mantri Gareeb Kalyan Yojna to ensure the poor and marginalized people of the country get food on their plates. He added that the government would spend around 2.6 lakh crore on the scheme, and it would benefit around 80 crore people.

The government has over 20 bills scheduled to be tabled during the winter session including a bill on cryptocurrency and a bill to repeal the three agriculture laws.