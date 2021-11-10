Wednesday, November 10, 2021
HomeNews ReportsFor the first time, a rare ‘pink’ leopard caught on camera in Rajasthan
News Reports
Updated:

For the first time, a rare ‘pink’ leopard caught on camera in Rajasthan

Fateh Singh Rathore, Rajsamand DCF, said that the pink leopard has been visiting various regions because of the vast area that the forest covers

OpIndia Staff
Pink Leopard spotted in Rajasthan
Pink Leopard spotted in Udaipur, Rajasthan. Image: TOI
39

For the first time in India, the rare ‘pink’ leopard has been caught on camera in the Ranakpur region, Aravalli hills of South Rajasthan. Earlier, similar sightings of pink leopard were reported in 2012 and 2019 in South Africa, as per a report by the Times of India.

The locals living in Kumbhalgarh and Ranakpur have earlier claimed sightings of the large cat with a pink-colored coat, as per the TOI report. Fateh Singh Rathore, Rajsamand DCF, said that the pink leopard has been visiting various regions because of the vast area that the forest covers. He added, “As conservators of wildlife, we aim to protect the leopard by restricting human invasion into its territory.” It is only recently that the pink leopard (female) was caught on camera.

In India, leopards have tawny coats with black spots. On the other hand, the rare pink leopard has a pinkish tint in its coat because of a genetic condition called erythrism that overproduces the red pigments under the skin.

After a four-day search, Hitesh Motwani, a wildlife conservator, and photographer from Udaipur claimed to have captured the rare pink leopard on his camera. He said the animal was around five to six years old.

Motwani, while talking to Udaipur News, said that he got information about the pink leopard from his friend who runs a safari business. At first, he could not believe if such a leopard could exist. However, he found out later that such a pink leopard had been spotted in South Africa earlier. Motwani, with the help of three other wildlife enthusiasts and experts, formed a team and tracked the leopard for four days to get the first-ever photographs and videos of the animal.

 

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsRajasthan leopard, pink leopard, pink tiger
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

Kejriwal releases video to say they have made arrangements for Chhath, but Delhi govt bans devotees from ghats

OpIndia Staff -
The CM claimed that despite the difficulties faced due to the ongoing pandemic, the Delhi government left no stone unturned to make arrangements for the devotees to offer prayers on Chhath. 
News Reports

Now #ScientistKejriwal trends, about two years after Twitter had discovered #ScientistSisodia

Nirwa Mehta -
Netizens today took to Twitter to trend #ScientistKejriwal after the parody government of national capital territory led by Arvind Kejriwal came up with surreal ways to battle the toxic foam in Yamuna.

Azaan on loudspeaker disturb people, patients and Sadhus in meditation, says BJP MP Sadhvi Pragya Thakur

India hosts security dialogue on Afghanistan: NSAs from 7 nations including Russia meet Ajit Doval in Delhi

Jammu and Kashmir: Terrorists gun down salesman Ibrahim Khan in Srinagar mistaking him for his Kashmiri Pandit employer

Taslima Nasreen is disappointed after Malala married a Pakistani guy instead of a ‘handsome progressive Englishman’

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
587,729FollowersFollow
25,300SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com