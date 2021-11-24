On November 24, rebel Congress MLA from Rae Bareli, Aditi Singh, joined Bharatiya Janata Party. Singh has been a staunch critic of Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi. The 34-year-old rebel Congress leader was elected as a member of the UP Legislative Assembly in 2017. She is the daughter of the late Akhilesh Singh, who was elected as MLA five times.

Though she was a Congress leader, on several occasions, she voiced criticism for Congress as well as extended support to the ruling dispensation. She has also been a very vocal critic of Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi. Last week, she criticized Priyanka Gandhi over her reaction to PM Modi’s announcement of the decision to repeal the Agriculture Laws. News Agency ANI quoted her saying, “Priyanka Gandhi had a problem when Bills were brought. She has a problem when the Laws (Farm Laws) have been repealed. What does she want? She should say it clearly. She is only politicising the matter. She has now run out of issues to politicise.”

Notably, Singh has been said to have voted for BJP in UP Legislative Assembly elections multiple times. Later year in May, she was suspended by Congress from the women’s wing after she criticized her own party for arranging 1,000 buses for migrants during the Covid-19 lockdown. She also voiced support for the abrogation of Article 370 while Congress was against it. in 2020, she defied her Party’s call for boycotting UP assembly after which Congress sought her disqualification. However, the request was rejected by the Speaker.

In 2018, there were rumours that Aditi would soon marry Congress leader Rahul Gandhi ahead of 2019 general elections. However, Singh rubbished the rumours and said, “Such rumours upset me. I would like to clarify that Rahul Ji is my rakhi brother and I am really saddened by such rumours on social media.”