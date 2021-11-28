A video of Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut and NCP MP Supriya Sule dancing together at a function has gone viral on social media. In the video that is being shared on social media, the MPs from Maharashtra were seen dancing a party to the popular party song Lamborghini.

According to some social media users, the party was organised to celebrate the completion of two years of the Maha Vikas Aghadi government. But as per reports, the two politicians were dancing at the Sangeet ceremony of Sanjay Raut’s daughter Purvashi’s wedding. Purvashi Raut is getting married on Monday, and several politicians had attended the sangeet ceremony.

When #MVA Parliamentarians meet to celebrate two years of power grab pic.twitter.com/Ndw19f3Ink — Smita Deshmukh 🇮🇳 (@smitadeshmukh) November 28, 2021

This video has gone viral as the netizens are amused to see two political leaders dancing to party music. At the request of Sanjay Raut, Supriya Sule danced with him. His wife Varsha Raut was also present on the occasion.

Supriya Sule also posted a photograph from the pre-wedding ceremony on Instagram, where she posed with the Raut family.

Supriya Sule is a member of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and a member of parliament from Baramati. She is also the daughter of Sharad Pawar, president of NCP and former Chief Minister of Maharashtra.

Sanjay Raut’s daughter Purvashi Raut is getting married to Malhar Narvekar, son of civil servant Rajesh Narvekar, who is currently the Thane collector. Malhar is an IT engineer and runs a business, while Purvashi is a jewellery designer. The wedding ceremony will take place on November 29 at the Renaissance, a 5-star luxury hotel in Mumbai operated by Marriott. Several senior leaders of Maharashtra are expected to attend the reception of the high-profile wedding.

Earlier, Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray claimed that a significant time of Maha Vikas Agadhi’s two years of governance was spent on COVID management and converting the crisis period of the pandemic into an opportunity. He had thanked the people and called the Maharashtra government a “people’s government”.

Thackeray said, “We did not panic during man-made and natural calamities and our focus remained on the welfare of the common man. Most part of the last two years went in COVID-19 management. We succeeded in turning the crisis into an opportunity,”