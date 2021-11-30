Tuesday, November 30, 2021
HomeNews ReportsInnovator Sonam Wangchuk lauds PM Modi for sending a team to discuss making Leh...
News Reports
Updated:

Innovator Sonam Wangchuk lauds PM Modi for sending a team to discuss making Leh Airport Carbon Neutral: Details

Innovator Sonam Wangchuk said that he could not imagine a more responsive government.

OpIndia Staff
Narendra Modi
Sonam Wangchuk lauded PM Modi for sending team to discuss solutions to make Leh Airport carbon neutral (Images: guernicamag/BS)
70

On November 29, innovator and engineer Sonam Wangchuk from Ladakh thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for sending a team to find a solution to make Leh Airport Carbon Neutral. In his tweet, Wangchuk said, “THANK YOU, Narendra Modi Ji. Cannot imagine a more responsive govt! After my tweet appealing to rescue #LehAirport, a PMO team lead by Dy Secretary M Ghildiyal landed in Leh, inspected the new airport & spent 4 hrs with our #HIAL team to find answers to #CarbonNeutral Ladakh.”

He further added that it did not take much time to convince the team from Prime Minister’s Office about solar heating. He said, “AND THE ANSWER MY FRIEND IS BLOWING IN THE WIND… It didn’t take much convincing the #PMO team about solar heating. The thermometer on the side did a part… & the melted coconut oil bottle did the rest, while it was late evening & sub-zero temperature outside.”

Wangchuk had urged PM Modi to ‘Save Leh Airport’

Wangchuk, in a November 13 tweet, had urged PM Modi to intervene and ‘save Leh Airport’. In a 2-minute long video, he had talked about the ongoing construction at Leh Airport. He not only pointed out the architectural flaws in the building but also said that it has no ‘traditional element’ to it. He reminded PM about his statement in which he had said that GoI would develop Ladakh as a carbon-neutral destination. He added, “We can act now or regret later!”

In his tweet, Wangchuk had written, “Hon PM Narendra Modi Ji. Please #SaveLehAirport. I’m a great admirer of your vision of #CarbonNeutralLadakh & #CarbonNeutralIndia, but the #LehAirport is going 180° backwards… We can act now or regret later!”

Notably, in February 2021, Wangchuk designed a unique Solar Heated Military Tent for the Indian Army. Recently, he assisted in building Solar Heated Insulated Ladakhi (SHILA) shelters for the soldiers on the Zero border with China at Chushul and Anlay. In a tweet, he pointed out that the outside temperature at the site was -20 C, but inside it was +15 C.

 

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsLeh airport
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
586,708FollowersFollow
25,400SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com