On November 29, innovator and engineer Sonam Wangchuk from Ladakh thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for sending a team to find a solution to make Leh Airport Carbon Neutral. In his tweet, Wangchuk said, “THANK YOU, Narendra Modi Ji. Cannot imagine a more responsive govt! After my tweet appealing to rescue #LehAirport, a PMO team lead by Dy Secretary M Ghildiyal landed in Leh, inspected the new airport & spent 4 hrs with our #HIAL team to find answers to #CarbonNeutral Ladakh.”

He further added that it did not take much time to convince the team from Prime Minister’s Office about solar heating. He said, “AND THE ANSWER MY FRIEND IS BLOWING IN THE WIND… It didn’t take much convincing the #PMO team about solar heating. The thermometer on the side did a part… & the melted coconut oil bottle did the rest, while it was late evening & sub-zero temperature outside.”

Wangchuk had urged PM Modi to ‘Save Leh Airport’

Wangchuk, in a November 13 tweet, had urged PM Modi to intervene and ‘save Leh Airport’. In a 2-minute long video, he had talked about the ongoing construction at Leh Airport. He not only pointed out the architectural flaws in the building but also said that it has no ‘traditional element’ to it. He reminded PM about his statement in which he had said that GoI would develop Ladakh as a carbon-neutral destination. He added, “We can act now or regret later!”

In his tweet, Wangchuk had written, “Hon PM Narendra Modi Ji. Please #SaveLehAirport. I’m a great admirer of your vision of #CarbonNeutralLadakh & #CarbonNeutralIndia, but the #LehAirport is going 180° backwards… We can act now or regret later!”

Notably, in February 2021, Wangchuk designed a unique Solar Heated Military Tent for the Indian Army. Recently, he assisted in building Solar Heated Insulated Ladakhi (SHILA) shelters for the soldiers on the Zero border with China at Chushul and Anlay. In a tweet, he pointed out that the outside temperature at the site was -20 C, but inside it was +15 C.