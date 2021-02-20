Saturday, February 20, 2021
Home News Reports Solar-Heated Military Tents- Innovator Sonam Wangchuk offers another innovation to help Indian Armed Forces...
News Reports
Updated:

Solar-Heated Military Tents- Innovator Sonam Wangchuk offers another innovation to help Indian Armed Forces in high altitude areas

Sharing the images of the newly built tents, Sonam Wangchuk said that the tents can keep the temperature steady at around 15 degree Celsius even at low temperatures upto -14 C.

OpIndia Staff
Sonam Wangchuk develops Solar-heated tents for Indian Armed Forces/ Image Source: Sonam Wangchuk
34

Over the years, acclimatisation and access to electricity to power tents at higher altitudes have been critical priorities for the Indian Armed Forces, especially in the Northern borders. The lack of access to electricity for years has forced them to turn to other heating solutions like burning diesel, kerosene or firewood. The over-reliance on tents and heating solutions through diesel or firewood has become a major logistics issue for the security establishment, which is now finding new ways to keep the Armed Forces warm and healthy at the higher altitudes.

To their assistance, Sonam Wangchuk – the innovator and engineer, has found yet another brilliant solution to the heating problems at such high altitude areas. After successfully experimenting with solar heated mud hut, Sonam Wangchuk has now come up with another solution that not only does not emit pollution but also provides efficient and warm accommodation to the security personnel deployed at greater heights such as Ladakh, Jammu and Kashmir and North-East region.

Taking to Twitter, Sonam Wangchuk, who was an inspiration for the character played by Aamir Khan in the movie Three Idiots, showcased his latest product ‘Solar Heated Military tent’ that are specifically designed for Indian Army personnel deployed at higher altitudes including areas such as Galwan Valley and Siachen Glacier.

Sharing the images of the newly built tents, Sonam Wangchuk said that the tents can keep the temperature steady at around 15 degree celsius even at low temperatures upto -14 degree C. The engineer-turned-innovator said that the new tents will replace tons of polluting kerosene used for heating up older tents in the forward areas along the borders.

In his tweet, Sonam Wangchuk said that one such solar-powered tent can accommodate 10 security personnel and it is fully portable that weighs less than 30 kilograms.

The new eco-friendly solution developed by Sonam Wangchuk is aligned with PM Modi’s vision for Atma Nirbhar Bharat. The new solar-powered tents are extremely efficient and is a perfect solution to address the accommodation issues in such harsh conditions.

It is heartening to see the country’s brilliant minds such as Sonam Wangchuk contributing to Prime Minister Modi’s vision for being a self-reliant country. In fact, the solar-powered tents are not the first such ‘clean energy’ initiatives of Wangchuk. Earlier, he had conceptualised the concept of Ice Stupas – a glacier grafting technique that creates artificial glaciers to store water in winters, to be used in summer.

Recently, he had also designed a pre-fabricated solar heated mud hut for the usage of the Indian Armed Forces at high altitudes. However, his most significant contribution to Ladakh has been the establishment of the Students Educational and Cultural Movement of Ladakh (SECMOL), an institution that has revolutionised the education system in the region.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Opinions

German farmers are in revolt, but lack global ‘liberal’ lobby support, unlike India: Here are 3 reasons why

Abhishek Banerjee -
The farmer revolt in Germany has been happening for a while now. German cities have been choked with long lines of tractors.
News Reports

From Grooming Jihad to his Sanghi roots and CM prospects: Here is what metro man E Sreedharan said after deciding to join BJP

OpIndia Staff -
One of India's greatest engineers E Sreedharan, fondly known as 'Metro man', is all set to join the BJP during the Rath Yatra in Kerala.

Shiv Sena inducts out-on-bail convicted murderers Rahatmulla Khan, Indin Shaikh and Anawar Shaikh into the party: Read details

Politics OpIndia Staff -
Three people convicted for the murder of senior RPI leader Naresh Gaikwad have been inducted into Shiv Sena by senior party leaders on Tuesday.

Shooter Manu Bhaker accuses Delhi airport officials of ‘treating her like criminal’, Air India refutes allegation as Minister Kiren Rijiju steps in: Details

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Shooter Manu Bhaker was refused permission to board Air India flight after officials asked her to pay extra charges for carrying and ammunition

Amidst chants of Allahu Akbar, PFI rally in Kerala parades chained people dressed in RSS uniform, depict the Moplah massacre of Hindus

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Apart from people in RSS uniforms, the PFI rally also had people dressed as British officers, chained and tied with ropes

The Khalistani propaganda against Tulsi Gabbard: How extremists linked to Pakistan’s ISI are targeting Hindus to influence US politics

World T Waraich -
Pieter Friedrich and OFMI's campaign against Tulsi Gabbard started in 2018 with the first anti-Tulsi article appearing on the OFMI website.

Recently Popular

Social Media

The curious case of Shweta and her friend’s sex-addict girlfriend. Here is why ‘Shweta’ is trending on Twitter

OpIndia Staff -
Shweta, mic on hai tera! Kids, always ensure your mics are off when you are indulging in gossiping.
Read more
News Reports

While Rahul Gandhi continues to rant against Ambani-Adani, Adani group gets control of Dighi Port in Maharashtra

OpIndia Staff -
The Adani Ports and Special Economic Zones Limited is to invest Rs 10,000 crores to develop Dighi Port into a multi-cargo port with world-class infrastructure.
Read more
Opinions

Outrage over PopSugar article asking Rihanna to apologise to Hindus: Just another needle that punctures the ‘farmer protest’ bubble

Nupur J Sharma -
American outlet 'PopSugar' published a piece that argued how it was time for Rihanna to apologise to Hindus and the liberals are outraged
Read more
News Reports

Amidst chants of Allahu Akbar, PFI rally in Kerala parades chained people dressed in RSS uniform, depict the Moplah massacre of Hindus

OpIndia Staff -
Apart from people in RSS uniforms, the PFI rally also had people dressed as British officers, chained and tied with ropes
Read more
World

The Khalistani propaganda against Tulsi Gabbard: How extremists linked to Pakistan’s ISI are targeting Hindus to influence US politics

T Waraich -
Pieter Friedrich and OFMI's campaign against Tulsi Gabbard started in 2018 with the first anti-Tulsi article appearing on the OFMI website.
Read more
News Reports

Islamic organisation wants to carve Muslim-majority ‘Malabar’ out of Kerala, threatens to start Telangana-like agitation

OpIndia Staff -
Faisi claimed that the Kerala government gives importance to Southern-region of the state despite the northern Malabar region having the most assembly seats.
Read more
- Advertisement -

 

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

253,125FansLike
518,172FollowersFollow
23,700SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com