Saturday, November 6, 2021
Tripura police books more than hundred Twitter accounts under UAPA for spreading fake news over Panisagar violence

Earlier, four Supreme Court lawyers were booked under UAPA by Tripura Police for spreading communal hatred through social media.

Tripura police books more than hundred Twitter accounts for spreading fake news over Panisagar violence
Over a hundred Twitter accounts have been booked by the Tripura Police under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) for spreading misinformation regarding the violence at Panisagar. The Police are now trying to trace the people behind the accounts. The case has been transferred to the crime branch of the Tripura Police.

Earlier, four Supreme Court lawyers were booked under UAPA and other sections of the Indian Penal code for spreading communal hatred through social media. A case was registered against the lawyers and they have been asked to appear before the Police by November 10.

Prior to the notice, the lawyers had addressed a press conference which was streamed through Facebook live, in order to release a so-called fact-finding report titled “Humanity under Attack in Tripura #MuslimsLivesMatter”. The lawyers alleged that 12 masjids, 9 shops and 3 homes belonging to Muslims were attacked during the recent protests by Hindu groups against attacks on minority Hindus in Bangladesh.

However, the Tripura govt has denied these allegations. The govt maintains that while some minor scuffles did take place, there was no attack on any mosque in Tripura, as being alleged by many. 

 

