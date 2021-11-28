On Sunday (November 28), the ruling BJP swept the elections in the Agartala Municipal Corporation (AMC) and 13 other municipal bodies in the State of Tripura.

As per reports, the BJP registered a clean sweep in 11 civic bodies including Khowai (8 seats), Kumurghat (15 seats), Amarpur (13 seats), Dharmanagar (24 seats), Teliamura (15 seats), Jirania (11 seats), Melaghar (13 seats), Sonamura (13 seats), Belonia (17 seats), Sabroom (9 seats) and AMC (51 seats).

Tripura civic body election results (only for contested seats)

In the Ambassa urban body, the Trinamool Congress, Communist Party of India (Marxist) and Pradyot Kishore-led TIPRA Motha managed to clinch a seat each. The remaining 12 seats were won by the ruling BJP with a strike rate of 80%. In Panisagar and Kailashahar, the CPI (M) won one seat each in the two civic bodies. The ruling BJP had won 112 seats uncontested as no party had fielded their candidates.

A total of 785 candidates filed their nomination papers for 222 wards. The BJP won a total of 217 seats while the CPI (M) contended themselves with 3 seats, followed by TMC and TIPRA Motha (each bagging just 1 seat). In total, BJP won 329 out of the 334 seats in the elections.

.@BJP4Tripura wins 329 out of 334 seats in #Tripura Urban Local Body Elections.



Much gratitude to all people of state for showing immense trust in leadership of Hon. PM Sh @narendramodi Ji, under his guidance we are continuously working for betterment of 37 Lakh people of state. — Biplab Kumar Deb (@BjpBiplab) November 28, 2021

No untoward incident of violence or chaos was reported. Security personnel from Central Armed Police Force (CAPF), Tripura Police and Tripura State Rifles (TSR) were stationed outside counting centres to prevent any law and order situation.

Heartiest congratulations to @BJP4Tripura & Hon’ble CM @BjpBiplab for registering landslide victory in Agartala Corporation & all other Nagar Panchayats and Municipalities. We are grateful to the people of Tripura for wiping out the corrupt & fascist Tolamool party of Bengal. — Suvendu Adhikari • শুভেন্দু অধিকারী (@SuvenduWB) November 28, 2021

