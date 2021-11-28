Sunday, November 28, 2021
Updated:

BJP sweeps Tripura civic polls with a 98% strike rate, clean sweep in 11 civic bodies: Read details

OpIndia Staff
BJP sweeps Tripura Municipal body polls, TMC, CPI (M) cornered
Voters casting their vote during AMC polls (Photo Courtesy: PTI)
107

On Sunday (November 28), the ruling BJP swept the elections in the Agartala Municipal Corporation (AMC) and 13 other municipal bodies in the State of Tripura.

As per reports, the BJP registered a clean sweep in 11 civic bodies including Khowai (8 seats), Kumurghat (15 seats), Amarpur (13 seats), Dharmanagar (24 seats), Teliamura (15 seats), Jirania (11 seats), Melaghar (13 seats), Sonamura (13 seats), Belonia (17 seats), Sabroom (9 seats) and AMC (51 seats).

Tripura civic body election results (only for contested seats)

In the Ambassa urban body, the Trinamool Congress, Communist Party of India (Marxist) and Pradyot Kishore-led TIPRA Motha managed to clinch a seat each. The remaining 12 seats were won by the ruling BJP with a strike rate of 80%. In Panisagar and Kailashahar, the CPI (M) won one seat each in the two civic bodies. The ruling BJP had won 112 seats uncontested as no party had fielded their candidates.

A total of 785 candidates filed their nomination papers for 222 wards. The BJP won a total of 217 seats while the CPI (M) contended themselves with 3 seats, followed by TMC and TIPRA Motha (each bagging just 1 seat). In total, BJP won 329 out of the 334 seats in the elections.

No untoward incident of violence or chaos was reported. Security personnel from Central Armed Police Force (CAPF), Tripura Police and Tripura State Rifles (TSR) were stationed outside counting centres to prevent any law and order situation.

In a tweet, BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari congratulated Chief Minister Biplab Deb for a landslide victory in Agartala Municipal Corporation and other civic bodies. “We are grateful to the people of Tripura for wiping out the corrupt & fascist Tolamool party of Bengal,” he wrote.

 

