Ahead of the upcoming Assembly elections, a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) worker, Ajay Sharma has been shot near his home in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh late on Monday night. Ajay Sharma is the chief of the BJP Kisan Morcha.

According to reports, the assailants opened fire at the BJP worker outside his house. The bullets hit his shoulder and stomach, due to which his condition is said to be critical. He has been admitted to SRN Hospital.

Phaphamau | BJP worker Ajay Sharma injured due to bullet injuries in stomach and shoulders. Assailants intruded into his house and shot him: Prayagraj Police — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) November 9, 2021

BJP leader Ajay Sharma lives with his family in Lehra village near Phaphamau. According to reports, Ajay Sharma had gone out of his residence due to some personal work when he was assaulted by nearly four attackers. Sharma tried to escape from the scene but the attackers followed him and fired nearly five rounds on him, injuring him severely. The miscreants, who had arrived in cars and bikes, fled after several locals started gathering hearing the gunshots.

His relatives confirmed that the faces of the four miscreants were covered with scarfs, due to which they could not be identified.

The family members immediately informed the police about the incident, who reached the spot and rushed Ajay Sharma to the hospital.

Phaphamau police station officials said that though Ajay Sharma’s family members have not yet lodged an official complaint, a probe into the incident has begun and efforts are being made to identify and nab the assailants.

This is the second time in the last 15 days that a BJP worker in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh, has been shot. On October 25, Awadhesh Maurya, the Mandal President of BJP, was shot at near the Ganga Jhunsi police station area of the district. In his complaint to the police, Maurya’s father, Subhash Maurya, said that his son was going for some work when assailants waylaid him. They opened fire at him when he tried to escape. Subhash Maurya named one Babbu, Irfan and another person of Malawa Buzurg village in his FIR.