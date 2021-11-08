Telangana chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Sunday issued multiple threats to Bhartiya Janta Party’s state leadership after facing defeat in Huzurabad. While addressing a press conference, KCR warned, “We’ll cut your tongues if you pass unnecessary comments on us.”

Threatening BJP State president Bandi Sanjay Kumar, KCR further said, “What do you think of yourself? I have been forgiving you even though you are making gutter-level utterances. You are saying that you would send me to jail. Do it. I dare you to touch me and see what would happen to you.”

KCR’s statements came after the BJP leaders in Telangana accused KCR’s party of corruption and claimed that when BJP comes into power in the state, the Telangana Rashtra Samithi chief would be sent to jail.

KCR called BJP leaders ‘barking dogs’

The Telangana Chief Minister at the press conference regarded the BJP leaders as ‘barking dogs.’

Continuing his tirade against the BJP, KCR said, “Till now, I did not attach much importance to his comments. It was like street dogs barking at an elephant as it goes by.” He further said that he will take action against Kumar and others in accordance with law if they ‘crossed the line of decency.’

“Ours is a party that led the Telangana movement. After all who are you? We can snub you out in no time,” added KCR. The TRS chief was allegedly upset over paddy procurement by the Centre.

KCR rattled after losing stronghold in Telangana

The Chief Minister seems to be rattled after TRS stronghold- Huzurabad went to the BJP. From crude oil prices to GDP to China, KCR in the press conference lashed out at the centre making vague claims.

“Crude oil prices were 105 US dollars in 2014 and now it is 83 US dollars. BJP lied to the public saying that prices of petrol and diesel have increased internationally,” claimed KCR at the presser.

"Crude oil prices were 105 US dollars in 2014 and now it is 83 US dollars. BJP lied to the public saying that prices of petrol and diesel have increased internationally," claimed KCR at the presser.

He further demanded from the Central government to remove the cess on petrol and fuel. “We will continue to fight…and we will hold dharna for withdrawing cess on petrol and diesel,” he said.

The TRS supremo further claimed that India’s GDP has been dipping continuously. “What has BJP done in the last 7 years? India’s GDP is less than Bangladesh, Pakistan and Centre have increased taxes unnecessarily,” claimed KCR.

"What has BJP done in the last 7 years? India's GDP is less than Bangladesh, Pakistan and Centre have increased taxes unnecessarily," claimed KCR.

It is imperative to note that several reports had busted the anxiety sparked due to a false comparison of India’s GDP with Bangladesh in 2020. Economist and former chief economic advisor Arvind Subramanian in a Twitter thread in October 2020 had clarified that the metrics being compared are incorrect and misleading.

1/ The India-vs.-Bangladesh GDP per capita comparison (post @IMFNews WEO) has sparked anxiety & acrimony



But wrong numbers being compared



Economist and former chief economic advisor Arvind Subramanian in a Twitter thread in October 2020 had clarified that the metrics being compared are incorrect and misleading.

Not just this, KCR spreading misinformation claimed that China has intruded in Arunachal Pradesh and that the BJP government at the Centre is acting as a mute spectator. “China is attacking us in Arunachal Pradesh but Centre hasn’t taken any action,” the Telangana CM alleged further.

"China is attacking us in Arunachal Pradesh but Centre hasn't taken any action," the Telangana CM alleged.

We reported how Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju slammed the Congress party and a ‘mischievous’ media house on Sunday for falsely claiming that China has built a village inside the territory of Arunachal Pradesh.

The Union Law Minister, who is an MP from Arunachal Pradesh, posted a tweet today saying, “Some mischievous media wrote in bold that ‘China has built a village inside Arunachal’ and then slightly mentioned ‘at the area occupied by China in 1959’. What’s your purpose? And these people deliberately don’t believe the Indian Army but quickly quoted a foreign story to create a misleading headline to question the credibility of our Govt and the strength of our Army with a malicious motive to demoralize the nation.”

प्रिय कांग्रेसियों, चीन सीमा मुद्दे पर बोलने से पहले कांग्रेस सरकार के रक्षा मंत्री की बात सुनें।



Some mischievous media wrote in bold that “China has built a village inside Arunachal” and then slightly mentioned “at the area occupied by China in 1959”

What’s your purpose? pic.twitter.com/sv3JKrmoEA — Kiren Rijiju (@KirenRijiju) November 7, 2021

However, ignoring the statement, KCR joined the opposition club to peddle misinformation.

The TRS chief also extended support to the ongoing farmers’ stir and claimed that his party would not allow the Centre to rest until those “anti-farm laws” are taken back.