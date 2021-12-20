Monday, December 20, 2021
Election Laws Amendment Bill, which seeks to link Aadhar with voter ID, passed in Lok Sabha: Details

Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury had claimed, "This Bill should be sent to Standing Committee. This has a lot of legal drawbacks. It is against the Supreme Court verdict and one which violates our privacy. This might strip off lakhs of people of their electoral rights."

Election (Amendment) Bill passed in Lok Sabha, amidst Congress Opposition
Representational Image (Photo Credits: Indian Express)
3

On Monday (December 20), the Election Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2021 was passed in the Lok Sabha, amidst chaos by the Opposition.

The bill was tabled by Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju. The Bill was passed through a voice vote in the Lower House of the Parliament, with Dr Kirit Premjibhai Solanki as the Speaker-in-charge.

In a tweet, Prasar Bharti News Services informed, “The bill enables the linking of electoral roll data with the Aadhaar ecosystem to curb the menace of multiple enrollments of the same person in different places.”

Congress Party opposes Bill in Lok Sabha

The crucial Bill was opposed by the Congress party in the Lok Sabha. While speaking in the House, Kerala MP Shashi Tharoor said, “Aadhaar only meant to be proof of residence, it’s not proof of citizenship. If you’re in a position asking Aadhaar for voters, all you’re getting is a document that reflects residence, not citizenship. You’re potentially giving the vote to non-citizens.”

Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury had claimed, "This Bill should be sent to Standing Committee. This has a lot of legal drawbacks. It is against the Supreme Court verdict and one which violates our privacy. This might strip off lakhs of people of their electoral rights."

TMC’s Mahua Moitra called the bill “Illegal, and a blatant violation of SC order.”

Provisions of the Election (Amendment) Bill

The Bill states, “The electoral registration officer may for the purpose of establishing the identity of any person require that such person may furnish the Aadhaar number given by the Unique Identification Authority of India as per the provisions of the Aadhaar Act, 2016.”

It further adds, “Provided that the electoral registration officer may also require the Aadhaar number from persons already included in the electoral roll for the purposes of authentication of entries in the electoral roll and to identify registration of the name of the same person in the electoral roll of more than one constituency or more than once in the same constituency.”

However, the Election Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2021 makes it clear that no application for name inclusion in the electoral rolls shall be denied for not being able to furnish Aadhar number due to reasonable conditions.

 

