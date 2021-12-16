Thursday, December 16, 2021
HomeMediaMint apologises for a 'manel' amid backlash after women speakers who were invited declined...
Editor's picksMediaNews Reports
Updated:

Mint apologises for a ‘manel’ amid backlash after women speakers who were invited declined the invite

The apology came after many people took to Twitter to raise objection to not having a single woman speaker in the panelists on Banking conclave despite many women being in top managerial positions in leading banks across India.

OpIndia Staff
Mint apologises for a men-only panel on Banking conclave
28

Mint Editor-in-chief Sruthijit today took to Twitter to apologise for not having enough women panelists and speakers for the annual banking conclave organised by the publication.

In a tweet, he apologised for not working hard enough to bring in gender diversity amongst the panelists. He said that the publication had sent out an invite to several women speakers during the course of curation but they had declined. “We should have dug in our heels and worked harder to find other available women speakers,” the statement read.

He stated that Mint recognises how not having women on a panel would have caused hurt and apologised. He also clarified that the partners and sponsors at such events had no role in curation of speakers.

Often, panels which have only men as speakers are referred to as ‘manels’.

The apology came after many people took to Twitter to raise objection to not having a single woman speaker in the panelists on Banking conclave despite many women being in top managerial positions in leading banks across India.

Women also expressed disappointment at how despite having the union finance ministry being headed by a woman, Mint could not find a single woman as a speaker at the conclave.

On second day, however, Mint did seem to have women speakers on the panel.

 

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsmint banking conclave, banking conclave live mint
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
586,341FollowersFollow
25,400SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com