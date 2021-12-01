Wednesday, December 1, 2021
Maharashtra: Bhiwandi Police arrest 40 illegal Bangladeshi immigrants, fake Indian IDs seized

As per Yogesh Chavan, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Zone 2, Bhiwandi, these immigrants worked as labourers in different locations without any valid documents to stay in India. A case has been registered against the accused under the Foreign Nationals Act and Indian Passport Act.

OpIndia Staff
Bangladeshi illegal Immigrants arrested in Bhiwandi
40 Bangladeshi illegal immigrants arrested by Bhiwandi Police (Image: ANI)
On November 30, 40 illegal Bangladeshi immigrants were arrested by Bhiwandi Police in and around Bhiwandi city, district Thane, Maharashtra. Police said these Bangladeshis were living in three different areas in Bhiwandi.

Reports suggest that Police conducted several raids in and around the city and made the arrests. Around 20 of them were arrested in Shanti Nagar, and 10 each were arrested in the Bhiwandi town and Narpoli Police Station regions. 28 mobile phones worth Rs. 94,000, fake passports, PAN cards and Aadhaar cards were recovered from their possessions. Police further added that the documents the Bangladeshi nationals had contained addresses of Mumbai, Bhiwandi and Gujarat.

The Police found that they were using IMO App to communicate with the relatives in Bangladesh and the person who reportedly helped them cross the border.

Nine were arrested in Bhiwandi earlier

Similar arrests were reported on November 20 in Bhiwandi’s Saravalli village. The Police had arrested nine illegal Bangladeshi immigrants who were working at a textile mill following a tip-off. The main accused among the arrested, identified as Salim Shaikh, had been living in the area for the last 16 years.

Last week, five Bangladeshi illegal immigrants were arrested by Karnataka Police from Bengaluru’s outskirts. Araga Jnanendra, the Karnataka Home Minister, had called such illegal immigrants a ‘threat to national security’. He added that the state government has ordered all police stations to identify and arrest illegal immigrants. The Police had recovered ration cards and aadhaar cards from the immigrants. The Home Minister added that they were receiving the benefits reserved for the poor people of the state.

 

