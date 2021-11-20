The crime branch of Thane Police of Maharashtra arrested nine illegal Bangladeshi immigrants who were working in a textile mill at Saravali village under Bhiwandi Tehsil of the district. Their arrest was made from the premise of Avani Textile on Thursday night following a tip-off.

So far it is not clear on what ground the factory management hired them and whether their credential and backgrounds were verified. The illegal immigrants have been identified as Salim Shaikh alias Asgar (30), Rasal Shaikh (27), Shaheen Shaikh (24), Masoom Islam (21), Tarun Tripura (21), Suman Tripura (25), Ismail Khan (19), Azam Khan (19) and Aamir Khan (26). All accused hail from Chittagong district in Bangladesh. An FIR has been registered against them at Kongaon police station under sections of the Foreigners Act and the Passport Rules 1950 and forwarded to judicial custody.

Senior police inspector of Bhiwandi crime branch Ashok Honmane said that the initial probe revealed the main accused Salim Shaikh was living at Nadi Naka locality of Bhiwandi for the past 16 years. He had illegally brought many Bangladeshi nationals to provide them the job. He had worked at many Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC) companies.

In the past couple of days, this is the second case of arrest of Bangladeshi immigrants from Thane. A few days back Mira Bhayander Vasai Virar police had arrested nine Bangladeshi nationals from Govind Nagar locality of Bhayander.