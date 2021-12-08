Wednesday, December 8, 2021
Updated:

Social media team of Virat Kohli land him into another trouble by sharing trivial post amid chopper crash tragedy

Taking to Twitter, Kohli shared a picture of himself where he was seen sitting on an imitation bike, wearing a helmet and wearing a frowned expression on his face

OpIndia Staff
Virat Kohli draws the ire of social media over an insensitive post amid chopper crash tragedy
Virat Kohli(L), CDS Gen Bipin Rawat(R)
5

PR managers of Virat Kohli seem to have landed the prolific Indian batsmen in trouble after he shared a lame post on his social media accounts about himself riding a mock bike amidst reports of a helicopter crash with General Bipin Rawat onboard in the Coonoor region of Tamil Nadu.

Taking to Twitter, Kohli shared a picture of himself where he was seen sitting on an imitation bike, wearing a helmet and wearing a frowned expression on his face. His tweet read: “Once upon a time. #80skids #backinthedays

Source: Twitter

However, this did not sit well with the social media users, who slammed the cricketer for being oblivious to the current affairs and indulging in promotions and advertisements when the country was fretting over the fate of its first Chief of Defence Staff.

Netizens slam Virat Kohli for posting a lame tweet amid chopper crash tragedy

“Look at this jerk and his post at this time. Pathetic loser,” an evidently irate social media responded on Kohli’s tweet.

Another aggrieved Twitter user condemned Virat Kohli, stating that he could not find time tweeting on the helicopter crash but had time for posting irrelevant tweets.

Still another Twitter user lambasted Kohli and advised him to sack his PR team for not being abreast of the latest news and posting lame tweets in the midst of a tragedy.

“CDS Bipin Rawat is in critical condition Nd here u are continuing to do your nonsense activities,” said another Twitter user, asking Kohli if he has any shame left.

Military chopper carrying CDS Gen Bipin Rawat crashes in Tamil Nadu

Earlier today, a military chopper carrying senior officials including Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat had crashed near Coonoor in Tamil Nadu. Terrible visuals from the crash site are being shared by news channels. As per reports, 14 persons, including CDS Rawat and his wife were on board the helicopter. As of now, 5 persons have been confirmed dead. Some reports had stated that that the CDS is injured but safe, but no confirmation on his condition is available yet.

The Indian Air Force has launched an inquiry after a military chopper carrying CDS General Bipin Rawat along with other senior officials crashed near Coonoor in Tamil Nadu.

“An IAF Mi-17V5 helicopter, with CDS Gen Bipin Rawat on board, met with an accident today near Coonoor, Tamil Nadu. An Inquiry has been ordered to ascertain the cause of the accident,” Indian Air Force said in a statement.

 

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

