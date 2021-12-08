A military chopper has crashed near Ooty in Tamil Nadu. Senior officials including Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat were onboard. Injuries reported. As per initial reports, at least two people onboard have lost their lives.

CDS Bipin Rawat, his staff and some family members were in the Mi-series chopper that crashed between Coimbatore and Sulur in Tamil Nadu. Search and rescue operations launched from nearby bases: Sources pic.twitter.com/kZKBoEV9Ix — ANI (@ANI) December 8, 2021

As per reports, CDS Gen Rawat, his staff and some family members were onboard. Search and rescue operations launched from nearby bases.

Mi-17 V5 helicopter which has crashed between Coimbatore and Sulur in Tamil Nadu had 14 people onboard. CDS Bipin Rawat was traveling to Wellington Staff College for a lecture.

#WATCH | Latest visuals from the spot (between Coimbatore and Sulur) where a military chopper crashed in Tamil Nadu. CDS Bipin Rawat, his staff and some family members were in the chopper. pic.twitter.com/6oxG7xD8iW — ANI (@ANI) December 8, 2021

As per reports, the local military officers have reached the location and were told that locals have taken two bodies with 80 per cent burns to a local hospital. Few bodies can be seen downhill in the area of the accident. Efforts are on to retrieve the bodies and check identities.

This is a breaking news, more details awaited.