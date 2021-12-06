After Congress MP Shashi Tharoor referred to legendary sarod maestro Ustad Amjad Ali Khan as a sitar player, a number of Netizens turned to Twitter on Monday to brush up on his general knowledge.

The Congress MP goofed up in a statement he issued informing that he was stepping down as the host of a talk show on Sansad TV in solidarity with the 12 MPs who were suspended over unruly behaviour, manhandling security personnel in the last session. Tharoor has been hosting the talk show “To The Point” on Sansad TV.

The Congress MP wrote, “Since the revamp of parliament’s two television channels in August this year, I have been proud and privileged to host a talk show on Sansad TV, ‘To The Point”. The show permitted me to engage in meaningful conversations with significant figures of our non-political public life, ranging from sitar maestro Ustad Amjad All Khan Sahib to noted dneaste Adoor Gopalakrishnan and VSSC Director Dr S. Somanath.”

The statement issued by Congress MP Shashi Tharoor

No sooner did the Congress MP issue the statement, many watchful netizens descended upon his timeline to school him. Many opined that if the Congress leader could not decipher between a Sitar and a Sarod it was better he quit from hosting the show.

Spoken to Ustad Amjad Ali Khan about Sitar? Engaging and meaningful discussions?

You had meaningful conversations with people like sarod maestro Khan sahib thinking he plays sitar. Good you quit — Janani Sampath Veeravalli✍️ 🇮🇳 (@jananisampath) December 6, 2021

“Ustad Amjad Ali plays Sitar.. And Rahul Gandhi is Batman. Good that he suspended himself”, one quipped.

Some opined that the day is not far when Tharoor will claim that Ustad Bismillah Khan, an Indian musician credited with popularizing the shehnai, plays the saxophone and not a shehnai.

One Twitter user opined that Shashi Tharoor was so engrossed in brushing up his English vocabulary that he missed working on his general knowledge.

Another Twitter user shared the picture of the two instruments- Sarod and the Sitar to educate the Congress MP.

Interestingly, Shashi Tharoor’s decision to step down as the host of the talk show “To The Point” on Sansad TV came after Shiv Sena MP Priyanka Chaturvedi said she was stepping down as the anchor of the Sansad TV’s show ‘Meri Kahaani’. She is among the 12 suspended Rajya Sabha MPs.

Chaturvedi, in a letter dated December 5 to Rajya Sabha Chairman Venkaiah Naidu, said, “After my arbitrary suspension, that has totally disgraced established parliamentary norms and rules, to stifle my voice, my party’s voice inside the chamber, I am unwilling to continue taking space on Sansad TV when my primary oath to the Constitution is being denied to me.”

Twelve opposition MPs were suspended from the Rajya Sabha last Monday for the entire Winter Session of Parliament for their “unruly” conduct in the previous session in August. According to reports, they were reprimanded for indiscipline during the monsoon session of the house, which had to be ended two days prior to the scheduled date after it witnessed a commotion in the Upper House on the last day of the session.

While six suspended MPs are from the Congress; two each are from the Trinamool Congress and Shiv Sena, and one each from the CPI and CPI(M).

At the time of this report, even after being corrected by netizens, Tharoor has not yet corrected that Ustad Amjad Ali Khan is a sarod player and not a sitar player.