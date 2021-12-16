Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) in strong words has appealed to the central government to impose a complete ban on the Tablighi Jamaat in India. The Hindu outfit has also demanded a crackdown on Islamic organisations like the Darul Uloom Deoband and the Popular Front of India (PFI), which are giving direct or indirect nourishment to Tablighis, Tablighi Jamaat and Ijtema.

Press Statement:

Ban on Tablighi Jamaat be imposed in Bharat too: @AlokKumarLIVE pic.twitter.com/rtUrvyZmrF — Vishva Hindu Parishad -VHP (@VHPDigital) December 16, 2021

Calling it the “manufacturing hub of radical Islamic Jihadism, the lone wolves and a host and patron of global terrorism”, the VHP demanded that the government should seal the Delhi-based Nizamuddin Markaz building and also freeze the bank accounts associated with it. The organisation also asked the Centre to plug the “economic sources and resources” of Tablighi Jamaat.

“By finding out the financial sources of the Tablighi Jamaat, which is endangering the lives of people, immediate ban should be imposed by Bharat and the entire world community on its bank accounts, offices and activities,” said the central working President of VHP and senior advocate Alok Kumar.

“Not only Bharat (India) but the whole world is in serious trouble today due to the transgressions of the Tablighi Jamaat and its Nizamuddin Markaz,” VHP said in its statement, adding that this radical Islamic fundamentalist organization is already banned in many countries of the world including Russia.

“The Tabligh, taking off from Nizamuddin in 1920 CE and encouraged by its success in horizontal religious conversion activities in Mewat, Haryana, has today injected its sick mentality of pandemic proportions into the minds and hearts of millions of people in more than 100 countries across the world and infected them and put their lives in danger.

The arms and ammunition recovered and the radical jihadi terrorists caught from many mosques, madrassas and settlements hosting terrorist sleeper cells across the country were somehow or the other the products of this fiendish mindset. Who does not know that lakhs of Tablighis armed with Wahabi worldview and agenda and trained from their Nizamuddin command & control centre have been proliferating bigotry, prejudices, anti-democratic mindset and terror through their jihadi speeches and lectures in Markaz, Ijtema, Mosques and Madarsas all over the world.

The founders of most of the terrorist organizations of the world have also been associated with the Tabligh: VHP

The arms and ammunition recovered and the radical jihadi terrorists caught from many mosques, madrassas and settlements hosting terrorist sleeper cells across the country were somehow or the other the products of this fiendish mindset. Who does not know that lakhs of Tablighis armed with Wahabi worldview and agenda and trained from their Nizamuddin command & control centre have been proliferating bigotry, prejudices, anti-democratic mindset and terror through their jihadi speeches and lectures in Markaz, Ijtema, Mosques and Madarsas all over the world. The founders of most of the terrorist organizations of the world have also been associated with the Tabligh.

The relations of all those – from the assassins of the American Trade Center (ATC) to the perpetrators of the burning of 59 Hindus alive in train bogey in Godhra and those celebrating the Urs of the Muslim lone wolf Abdul Rashid – the brutal murderer of Swami Shraddhanand – with the Markaz, is well known,” read the statement issued by VHP.

The Hindu organisation welcomed the move adopted by Saudi Arabia to warn its people against affiliation to the already banned group.

Saudi Arabia warns people against affiliation with Tablighi Jamaat

On December 11, the Ministry of Islamic Affairs of Saudi Arabia had directed the preachers of the mosques to dedicate the Friday sermon towards warning the Saudi people against the Tablighi and Da’wah groups. Minister of Islamic Affairs, Dr Abdullatif Al_Alsheikh had given a direction to the Mosques in Saudi Arabia to reserve the Friday sermon for warning the people against the partisan groups of Tablighi Jamat and Da’wah existing in the country.

The Ministry of Islamic Affairs, Saudi Arabia went on to declare that affiliation with religious partisan groups of Tablighi and Da’wah is prohibited in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

Tablighi Jamat already banned in Saudi Arabia

Several media houses in India have claimed that Saudi Arabia has banned Tablighi Jamat with these instructions, but that is not true, because the group is already banned in the country. Now the Saudi government has warned people against having affiliations with this group.