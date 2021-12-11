Ministry of Islamic Affairs Saudi Arabia has directed the preachers of the mosques to dedicate the Friday sermon towards warning the Saudi people against the Tablighi and Da’wah groups. Minister of Islamic Affairs, Dr. Abdullatif Al_Alsheikh has given a direction to the Mosques in Saudi Arabia to reserve the Friday sermon for warning the people against the partisan groups of Tablighi Jamat and Da’wah existing in the country.

His Excellency the Minister of Islamic Affairs, Dr.#Abdullatif Al_Alsheikh directed the mosques’ preachers and the mosques that held Friday prayer temporary to allocate the next Friday sermon 5/6/1443 H to warn against (the Tablighi and Da’wah group) which is called (Al Ahbab) — Ministry of Islamic Affairs 🇸🇦 (@Saudi_MoiaEN) December 6, 2021

The Islamic Affairs Ministry mentioned the religious partisan groups of Tablighi and Da’wah in the tweet. While Tablighi groups such as the Tablighi Jamaat preach Muslims to return to the pure form of Sunni Islam, Da’wah groups engage in inviting all people including Muslims and non-Muslims and divulging how the worship of Allah (God) is mentioned in the Quran and Islam.

Saudi Ministry of Islamic Affairs further stated that the Friday sermon must declare the misguidance given by such Tablighi groups and called them threats to society and one of the gates that lead to terrorism.

His Excellency also directed that the sermon include the following topics:



1- Declaration of the misguidance, deviation and danger of this group, and that it is one of the gates of terrorism, even if they claim otherwise.

Then the Ministry of Islamic Affairs, Saudi Arabia went on to declare that affiliation with religious partisan groups of Tablighi and Da’wah is prohibited in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

3- Mention their danger to society.

Tablighi Jamat already banned in Saudi Arabia

Several media houses in India have claimed that Saudi Arabia has banned Tablighi Jamat with these instructions, but that is not true, because the group is already banned in the country. Now the Saudi government has warned people against having affiliations with this group.