Is ‘Mera Yeshu Yeshu’ fame pastor Bajinder Singh admitted in hospital for piles treatment? Truth of viral screenshot of news report

A screenshot of a news report with OpIndia logo is viral on social media claiming that pastor Bajinder Singh, who recently became a social media sensation after ‘Yeshu Yeshu’ conversion video went viral, is admitted to hospital for treatment of piles. The screenshot has logo of OpIndia Hindi website.

Screenshot of viral news report with OpIndia logo

The viral screenshot reads that this fellow (Pastor Bajinder Singh) has cure for ailments for kidney, lungs, cancer, loose motions, low sperm count, sex related issues amongst other things. He even makes a mute person sing in two minutes, the caption in the screenshot reads. It is followed by image of Bajinder Singh and OpIndia Hindi logo with ‘headline’ that ‘Mera Yeshu Yeshu’ fame pastor has been admitted to a private hospital for treatment of piles.

However, the above screenshot is fake. OpIndia Hindi never reported any such news on Bajinder Singh. Trolls on the Internet may have assumed he has piles as an illness because he’s always standing in his videos. But that’s how preaching works. It is not like Ram Katha that is done while sitting.

Having said that, we can neither confirm nor deny whether Pastor Bajinder Singh is indeed suffering from piles (bawasir) and is admitted in hospital or not as that is between his doctor and his Lord. But the above screenshot is indeed fake.

‘Arararara’ fame pastor Sebastian Martin was once admitted to hospital for back injury

Pastor Sebastian Martin, who was accused under the Black Magic Act and is best known for the ‘arararara’ video of Pushpa Diwadkar who starts running after getting her both failed kidneys magically healed, was also once admitted to a hospital for injury.

In the above video, one can see one ‘Pushpa Diwadkar’ being walked onto a stage where it is claimed she is unwell since past 9 years and both her kidneys have failed. She could not walk without support and even her discs are not proper. Amid sad music, she says doctors have told her she won’t survive for long. To that, pastor Sebastian Martin puts his hands on the hand of Pushpa and her husband and chants ‘arararara’ before pushing them on the floor and ‘healing’ her. Everyone around them gets happy and shouts ‘ho ho ho’ and dance. Some even appear to be having an epileptic fit but they’re just too exited at Pushpa’s both failed kidneys getting ‘healed’ magically.

However, in 2016, his ‘healing centre’ Ashirwad Prayer Centre at Vasai in Mumbai was shut down over allegations of black magic. In fact, pastor Martin, too, passed away in August that year when he was admitted in a hospital in Thane for back injury.