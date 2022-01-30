In a surprising turn of events, now Arvind Kejriwal has batted for an anti-forced-conversion law. On Saturday, Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Arvind Kejriwal expressed his wish for a law to be made against forceful religious conversions. Kejriwal, while talking in a press conference in Punjab’s Jalandhar, said that he is against forceful conversions and that religion is a matter of personal faith.

While talking in the state of Punjab which is about to go for polls on February 20th, AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal took a stand against religious conversions happening forcefully. Kejriwal was asked about his view on coercion of the poor into converting to a new religion through money and influence. Upon this, Kejriwal added, “I am of an opinion that religion is a private matter. Everyone has a right to pray to whichever God, believe in whatever religious text he/she wishes. If conversions are happening through influence, money or threat then it is outright wrong.”

Many news channels including @ANI and @ndtv reported that @ArvindKejriwal said that law should be made against religious conversion. They didn't share his complete statement.



He said he is against forced or paid religious conversion & no innocent should be harrassed using this.

When asked about whether a law should be made to stop such conversions in the country, he said, “Yes, such a law should definitely come into force. But the law should not be used to harass anybody.”

While religious conversions of Hindus are rampant today, many BJP ruled states have enacted a law to curb forceful religious conversions pertaining to contextual realities. In 2020, the Yogi Adityanath led BJP Govt in Uttar Pradesh had passed ‘The Uttar Pradesh Prohibition of Unlawful Conversion of Religion Ordinance, 2020’ which attracts a jail term for up to 10 years to offenders found guilty in mass conversion practices. Considering the menace of grooming Jihad in the state, the Madhya Pradesh Government had enacted a law aimed at preventing religious conversion using fraudulent means.

In December 2021, The Karnataka state assembly passed ‘The Karnataka Right to Freedom of Religion Bill, 2021’ to keep a check upon the rampant fraudulent conversions through missionary activities ravaging the state. The BJP ruled states of Haryana and Assam are already considering such laws in the respective states. With the advocacy of Arvind Kejriwal for the issue, all eyes will be on him whether he plans to enact such a law in AAP governed Delhi or promises to propose such act in states where his party goes for polls this year.