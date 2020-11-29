Sunday, November 29, 2020
Home Crime UP registers first Grooming Jihad case under new anti-conversion law, accused, who was forcing...
CrimeEditor's picksFeaturedNews Reports
Updated:

UP registers first Grooming Jihad case under new anti-conversion law, accused, who was forcing Hindu girl to convert, absconding

Besides intimidation, Uwais Ahmad had also threatened to kill the victim and her family for refusal to give in to his demands for conversion.

OpIndia Staff
UP: First cases registered against one Ahmed under anti-conversion law
UP CM Yogi Adityanath (Photo Credits: Patrika)
12

A day after the Uttar Pradesh Governor gave her assent to the new anti-conversion law to curb the menace of Grooming Jihad (Love Jihad), the police have registered its first-ever case against one Uwais Ahmed for trying to forcibly convert a Hindu girl to Islam.

According to journalist Aman Sharma, a case was registered against Ahmed after a family in Bareilly district of Uttar Pradesh had lodged a complaint with the Deorania police. The accused was booked under Section 3/5 of the Uttar Pradesh Prohibition of Unlawful Conversion of Religion Ordinance, 2020. Ever since the case has been lodged against him, Ahmed is reported to be absconding.

As per reports, the accused tried to lure the victim. Ahmed began to persuade her to convert to Islam. When she refused, he began to pressurise the victim and her family. Besides intimidation, he had also threatened to kill the victim and her family for refusal to give in to his demands for conversion. The Deorania police are now making efforts to nab the accused.

Provisions of the new law

The new anti-conversion law is aimed at preventing forced conversions under the pretext of love and marriage. “There were more than 100 incidents reported in which forceful religious conversion was being done. Also, it was reported religious conversions were going on in the state using deceitful means. So to make a law on this becomes an important matter of policy now,” UP Cabinet Minister Siddharth Nath Singh had earlier remarked.

Under the new law, a jail term of 1-5 years is awarded to the accused (extended to 3-10 years in case of SC/STs) and a fine of ₹15,000 (₹25,000 in case of SC/STs). Moreover, the offender’s proven guilty for mass conversion will attract a jail term of 10 years.

UP Governor gives assent to anti-conversion ordinance

Days after Yogi Adityanath government cleared the draft ordinance against unlawful religious conversions, the Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel also gave her assent to the ordinance on Saturday. Soon after the approval by the Governor, the ordinance has come into force in the state. The Uttar Pradesh Prohibition of Unlawful Conversion of Religion Ordinance, 2020 has been promulgated with the approval of the Governor, an official said.

In a cabinet meeting, headed by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, on November 24, the government had cleared the ordinance against forced conversions, which the Yogi Adityanath government has been mulling ever since the cases of the purported crime had been gaining its foothold in the state.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Cricket

Pakistan cricket captain Babar Azam accused of sexually assaulting, exploiting woman for a decade after promising to marry her

OpIndia Staff -
In an explosive press conference on Saturday a woman levelled serious allegations of sexual abuse and assault on Pakistani cricketer Babar Azam.
Read more
Crime

UP registers first Grooming Jihad case under new anti-conversion law, accused, who was forcing Hindu girl to convert, absconding

OpIndia Staff -
A day after UP passed new anti-conversion law to curb menace of Grooming Jihad (Love Jihad), police have registered its first-ever case
Read more

Karnataka: Radical Islamist graffiti, calling for beheading for insulting Prophet Muhammad, appears in Mangaluru

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
"The only punishment for insulting Prophet Muhammad is beheading of the one accused of blasphemy," the graffiti in Mangaluru read.

UAE punishes Pakistan for not relenting on its anti-Israel stand? Pakistanis lose 3,000 jobs in a week after visa ban: Read details

World OpIndia Staff -
While the visa ban by UAE was initially limited to tourist visas, it was later extended to employment and work visas for Pakistan

Uttar Pradesh: Ballia resident Saiyed Ali slits throat of 16-year-old Ritika after she rejects his advances

Crime OpIndia Staff -
In one more case of grooming jihad, a 16-year-old girl named Ritika was brutally murdered by one Saiyed Ali after she refused to reciprocate to his advances.

Puducherry resident Manzoor Ali abuses Hindu deities, priests at a Hindu temple, arrested: Reports

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
As the priests and other temple temple workers confronted him and tried to stop him, Manzoor Ali is said to have abused them as well.

Recently Popular

Crime

Wife of late Wajid Khan writes on her sufferings in an inter-faith marriage, says anti-conversion law should be nationalised

OpIndia Staff -
Wife of late music composer Wajid Khan wrote how her husband and his family had been forcing her to convert to Islam after their marriage
Read more
News Reports

Who is the man in farmer protest video, lying about ‘govt snatching farmland’: Profile of an actor and Khalistan supporter

OpIndia Staff -
Khalistan supporter Punjabi actor Deep Sidhu has been seen spreading the lie that govt will snatch farmer's land using the new farm laws
Read more
News Reports

Actor Deep Sandhu disappoints Barkha Dutt after she provides platform to ‘distance himself’ from OpIndia report that he supports Khalistan

OpIndia Staff -
Barkha Dutt lamented after actor Deep Sidhu refused to condemn Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale and to call him terrorist on her YouTube channel
Read more
News Reports

Odisha: Largest ever vigilance raid in state unearths massive wealth gathered by IFS officer, fancy cars, ultra-luxurious lifestyle

OpIndia Staff -
Pathak's family reportedly owns a lavish apartment in Bhubaneswar with Italian marble flooring, ivory furnitures and other luxuries. The son is engaged to an MLA's daughter.
Read more
Political Fact-Check

The truth about the viral picture, shared by Rahul Gandhi, where police can be seen ‘beating up’ an old farmer

OpIndia Staff -
Congress leaders share cunningly edited version of a video to allege brute force is being used by security officials to quell the 'farmer' protest
Read more
News Reports

Netizens call to Boycott tax evasion accused Amrapali Jewels after it pitches Swara Bhasker as its brand ambassador, Amrapali deletes tweet

OpIndia Staff -
The official Twitter account of Amrapali Jewels had posted a tweet with a picture of actor Swara Bhasker endorsing its products
Read more

Latest News

Cricket

Pakistan cricket captain Babar Azam accused of sexually assaulting, exploiting woman for a decade after promising to marry her

OpIndia Staff -
In an explosive press conference on Saturday a woman levelled serious allegations of sexual abuse and assault on Pakistani cricketer Babar Azam.
Read more
Crime

UP registers first Grooming Jihad case under new anti-conversion law, accused, who was forcing Hindu girl to convert, absconding

OpIndia Staff -
A day after UP passed new anti-conversion law to curb menace of Grooming Jihad (Love Jihad), police have registered its first-ever case
Read more
News Reports

Karnataka: Radical Islamist graffiti, calling for beheading for insulting Prophet Muhammad, appears in Mangaluru

OpIndia Staff -
"The only punishment for insulting Prophet Muhammad is beheading of the one accused of blasphemy," the graffiti in Mangaluru read.
Read more
World

UAE punishes Pakistan for not relenting on its anti-Israel stand? Pakistanis lose 3,000 jobs in a week after visa ban: Read details

OpIndia Staff -
While the visa ban by UAE was initially limited to tourist visas, it was later extended to employment and work visas for Pakistan
Read more
Crime

Uttar Pradesh: Ballia resident Saiyed Ali slits throat of 16-year-old Ritika after she rejects his advances

OpIndia Staff -
In one more case of grooming jihad, a 16-year-old girl named Ritika was brutally murdered by one Saiyed Ali after she refused to reciprocate to his advances.
Read more
News Reports

Puducherry resident Manzoor Ali abuses Hindu deities, priests at a Hindu temple, arrested: Reports

OpIndia Staff -
As the priests and other temple temple workers confronted him and tried to stop him, Manzoor Ali is said to have abused them as well.
Read more
News Reports

Private Secretary to Haryana CM exposes lies and hypocrisy of Punjab CM Capt Amarinder Singh with records. Read details

OpIndia Staff -
Despite a total of 13 calls, the Haryana government did not receive a proper official correspondence from the Punjab Chief Ministers' office.
Read more
World

As Iran vows to avenge their nuclear scientist Fakhrizadeh’s murder, read how 62-member squad planned and carried out his assassination

OpIndia Staff -
The killing of Fakhrizadeh is the latest in the serious high-profile assassinations of people belonging to Iranian regime since the assassination of General Qassem Soleimani.
Read more
News Reports

Actor Deep Sandhu disappoints Barkha Dutt after she provides platform to ‘distance himself’ from OpIndia report that he supports Khalistan

OpIndia Staff -
Barkha Dutt lamented after actor Deep Sidhu refused to condemn Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale and to call him terrorist on her YouTube channel
Read more
News Reports

Attorney General declines to allow contempt proceedings against Prashant Bhushan as he has already apologised, slams him for comments against CJI

OpIndia Staff -
Prashant Bhushan had apologised for linking facilities given to CJI by Madhya Pradesh govt with MLA disqualification case at the SC
Read more
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

245,563FansLike
490,511FollowersFollow
20,200SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com